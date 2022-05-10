10 new affordable homes built ‘at the heart’ of Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nearly a dozen new houses have been built in Elgin to provide “much needed” affordable accommodation.

A total of 10 homes – four one-bed cottage flats and six three-bed villas – were created in the town’s Alba Place as part of Moray Council’s further investment in housing.

The project was delivered by Osprey Housing Group, which owns and manages more than 1,800 properties across Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, and Moray.

Company chief executive Stacy Angus said: “Alba Place is Osprey’s first project in Elgin for more than 10 years and this marks a significant milestone in our commitment to the Moray community.

“The size and type of these properties meet high area demands as well as working collaboratively with Morlich to deliver a high-quality build that compliments the local area.

“Our aim is to create desirable developments that give tenants a sense of pride in their home that also contributes positively to the local community.”

Provision of high-quality housing is a priority

The development is located on several main bus routes and in close proximity to both primary and secondary schools, as well as local shops and services.

Each of the flats has a communal garden and drying areas, while the houses benefit from a private garden at the rear of the properties.

Moray Council head of housing Edward Thomas said: “The Council was delighted to support Osprey in this development of high-quality housing through prioritisation in our Strategic Housing Investment Plan.

“This provides much needed affordable accommodation in a central location and its design will be an iconic feature in the Elgin streetscape for many years to come.”