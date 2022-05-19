Call to prosecute offenders to ease Elgin parking woes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Issuing fines to drivers who illegally park their vehicles in Elgin town centre is the only way to fix the problem, according to one community councillor.

Graham Jarvis is calling for police to prosecute offenders to stop people leaving their vehicles on double yellow lines or in disabled bays all day.

He made the comments ahead of a meeting arranged by Elgin Bid to look at the problems of inconsiderate and illegal parking in the town centre.

The event on Monday involves discussions with representatives from the Elgin Bid board, Police Scotland, Moray Council and Elgin Community Council to find ways to solve the issue.

Part of the problem is caused by a major reconstruction of a building on the corner of the town’s High Street and North Street.

The Poundland shop has been surrounded with scaffolding for almost four years that stops one-way traffic coming from the west heading down North Street and on to the A96.

Instead vehicles are being directed up Batchen Street which was pedestrianised about nine years ago.

The scaffolding around the building is not expected to come down until summer next year.

Mr Jarvis said: “It’s not safe. People are going to get run over or killed.

“Some of the people who park there all day are business owners and they’re parking illegally.

10mph limit for Batchen Street

“What it needs is prosecution, not once in a blue moon but ongoing. It’s the only thing that will stop it.

“Batchen Street is a through road and there should be a 10mph limit on it.

“There are shops on both sides, no pavements and sandwich boards. The fact that it’s 30mph is ridiculous.”

Labour councillor for Elgin South and the local authority’s representative on Elgin Bid John Divers, has raised the issue repeatedly.

He said: “It’s been brought up at the last three police and fire and rescue committees but it doesn’t seem to be making much progress.

“Of course there is the Poundland issue and that’s going to be there for another year.

“The future plan for Batchen Street and the High Street that’s being looked at is bollards, but we’ll see how it goes.”