Folk group Manran to headline Keith TMSA Festival

Scottish folk group Manran are to take to the stage in the north-east to mark the return of a Moray music festival.

Keith Traditional Music and Song Association (TMSA) Festival will be held live next month, for the first time in three years.

The festival, which was first held in 1976, was held virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Headlining the festival this year is Scottish supergroup Manran.

Festival chairman, Kathleen Anderson, said: “We are very excited to be back live and in-person. It’s been three years since we’ve been able to get together in-person at the Festival and we can’t wait.

“We’re delighted that Manran are to headline this year’s Keith Festival. To have one of the best folk bands in the country playing this year is just fantastic.

“Manran have performed to audiences all over the world and have won a stack of awards for their music. They are full of energy and are exceptional musicians. They really are a must see and I know they are going to go down a storm in Keith again.”

Manran return to the east in Keith

Manran have played in over 30 countries worldwide covering North America, Asia and Australia.

Last year, the seven-piece group released their fourth album 0rar, following the huge success of their previous studio albums.

The group also previously played at the Arc Sessions in Fochabers in September 2019.

The group are now preparing to return to the north-east to headline the Saturday evening concert at the Royal Hotel.

Manran will join a star-studded line-up including Bothy Ballad Champion of Champions Joe Aitken, Shetland duo Peter Wood and Andy Kain and the Steven Carcary Scottish Dance Band.

The Keith TMAS Festival will run from Friday, June 10 until Sunday, June 12.

The three-day event will consist of concerts, ceilidhs, dancing, sessions, sing-a-rounds and competitions at various venues throughout the town.

Ms Anderson added: “Preparations for the Festival are going really well and everything is falling in to place nicely. Once again we are attracting the highest quality of musicians and singers to the Festival this year and there really will be something for everybody.

“We really hope that people will come out and support the musicians and singers who are coming along and enjoy getting back to hearing, and taking part in, live music and song again.”

Tickets for the Manran concert at the Keith Festival are available to buy online. Tickets for all events are available from Mither Tongue on Mid Street in Keith and also from Sandy McCombie on 01542 882638.