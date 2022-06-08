Moray Walking and Outdoor Festival returns with mountain of new events

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Moray Walking and Outdoor Festival will be returning this month with an action-packed schedule.

The festival has now been running for 11 years and is hoping that walking and outdoor enthusiasts will once again join them in the sunshine.

This year, the festival has announced its largest-ever programme in collaboration with 23 local community groups based in Moray.

There will be 50 events taking place between Friday, June 17, and Monday, June 27.

The Moray Walking and Outdoor Festival is a community-run event with all the income raised being used to fund walking initiatives in Moray.

Moray Way Association chairwoman, Kath Todd said, “We managed to run two events last year to make up for not running one in 2020 due to Covid, and we had a great response with more than half of the events selling out.

“The event leaders are all experts in their field of interest, and every year the response from participants is so positive, with 100% asked saying that the events were of high quality.”

What events are on this year?

The following events can be found at this years festival:

Nature Writing Coastal Workshop on Burghead’s coastline

Wildlife Discovery Walk to see local animals

Tales o Fowk & Water Beasties to hear about history and myths

Forest Video Lab for a night walk and visual projection

Knock Hill with a Twist if you want a running event

Seascapes for an introduction to paddle boarding and kayaking

The Two Lodges for a more challenging walk

For more information about the event and to buy tickets visit here.