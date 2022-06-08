Moray Walking and Outdoor Festival returns with mountain of new events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray Walking and Outdoor Festival returns with mountain of new events

By Cameron Roy
June 8, 2022, 6:02 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 6:03 pm
Scotland’s Midsummer outdoor festival will be returning in June, Photo from Moray Way Association.
The Moray Walking and Outdoor Festival will be returning this month with an action-packed schedule.

The Moray Walking and Outdoor Festival will be returning this month with an action-packed schedule.

The festival has now been running for 11 years and is hoping that walking and outdoor enthusiasts will once again join them in the sunshine.

This year, the festival has announced its largest-ever programme in collaboration with 23 local community groups based in Moray.

There will be 50 events taking place between Friday, June 17, and Monday, June 27.

The Moray Walking and Outdoor Festival is a community-run event with all the income raised being used to fund walking initiatives in Moray.

The Moray Walking & Outdoor Festival involves celebrating the great outdoors with other walking enthusiasts. Supplied by Moray Way Association.

Moray Way Association chairwoman, Kath Todd said, “We managed to run two events last year to make up for not running one in 2020 due to Covid, and we had a great response with more than half of the events selling out.

“The event leaders are all experts in their field of interest, and every year the response from participants is so positive, with 100% asked saying that the events were of high quality.”

What events are on this year?

The following events can be found at this years festival:

  • Nature Writing Coastal Workshop on Burghead’s coastline
  • Wildlife Discovery Walk to see local animals
  • Tales o Fowk & Water Beasties to hear about history and myths
  • Forest Video Lab for a night walk and visual projection
  • Knock Hill with a Twist if you want a running event
  • Seascapes for an introduction to paddle boarding and kayaking
  • The Two Lodges for a more challenging walk

For more information about the event and to buy tickets visit here.

