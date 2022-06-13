Businesses in Elgin hit after bin fire knocks out internet and phone services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Businesses in Elgin hit after bin fire knocks out internet and phone services

By Louise Glen
June 13, 2022, 8:00 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 8:23 pm
A fire on Thunderstone Place has disrupted phone and internet services in the area.. Thunderton Place, Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Images.
A fire on Thunderstone Place has disrupted phone and internet services in the area.. Thunderton Place, Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Images.

Businesses in Elgin have been left without internet and phone services after a bin fire.

The fire, on the corner of South Street and Thunderton Place was brought under control by a fire crew in the early hours of Sunday.

But a cable was damaged by the blaze and local phone and internet provision in some parts of the town centre remains unavailable.

While some business in the town centre have been able to use 4G and data to get online access, others – especially those who use the cloud – have had issues with accessing appointments and payment information.

Thunderton Place. Picture by Google.

Two offices in the town centre have had to close, and there may be a knock on effect to businesses who are reliant on passing trade.

Sarah Holmes, the owner of Pencil Me In on Batchen Street, fears that some shops may now miss out on sales in the lead-up to Father’s Day.

She said: “The fire has wiped out phone and internet in the area and many businesses and homes in the area are impacted.

90% of sales are by card

“Thankfully we can pick up 4G and we can use that with our card machine. Sadly not all businesses are in the same situation.

“Some have now been forced to take cash. Others have cloud-based appointment systems and they are unable to get into them by using 4G.”

Ms Holmes added that before the pandemic there would have been 50% of sales in cash, since then 90% of sales are in card.

“So, this has a huge impact, especially in the run up to Father’s Day, with people not being in town for the offices we will miss out.

“It is not ideal. We are being told it may have been a cigarette in the bin. But this is the third time there has been an incident in the town centre that has impacted on business, so right now it does not feel random.”

A fire spokesman said: “We were called in the early hours of Sunday morning to a fire in a wheelie bin just to the rear of a property in Elgin.

“We arrived on scene at 4.44am and extinguished the fire. We used one hose reel jet and the stop sign came through at 5.20am.

“We are not investigating the matter further.”

Openreach has told customers it hopes to resolve the issue by Friday. They have been approached for comment.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]