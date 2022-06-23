£80k of dead care clients’ money sitting in Moray Council bank account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£80k of dead care clients’ money sitting in Moray Council bank account

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 2:41 pm
Moray Council is holding more than £80,000 belonging to dead health and social care clients.

Some of the money has been sitting in the corporate bank account for four years.

The total of £80,482 belongs to 10 deceased people.

No contact has been made by any executor with the council over the funds.

Clarification will have to be sought on the legality of the money being kept for such a long time and potential for any action.

An internal audit into the Corporate Appointeeship scheme has flagged up the issue.

The scheme allows local authorities to apply to the Department of Work and Pensions to have a named officer appointed to clients receiving benefits, and assessed as not being able to manage their finances.

Officers have legal authority to administer the money.

A total of 59 clients, including the deceased, are managed by the scheme, with a combined value of £483,000 held in the council’s corporate bank account.

The £80,482 is included in the overall total.

The audit checked how corporate appointees managed and supported individuals to access their money properly.

In his report audit and risk manager Dafydd Lewis said: “The scope of the
audit was to ensure funds were appropriately handled, stored, recorded and
administered on behalf of clients, in line with agreed policy and procedures.”

Cash handling process review

His recommendations include considering holding money belonging to deceased clients in a separate account and to seek guidance on the length of time funds can be kept.

A full review of cash handling procedures will be carried out.

Policy on managing service user’s money and the Corporate Appointeeship scheme will also be reviewed and updated on a regular basis.

The report will go before members of the audit and scrutiny committee next week.

Tags

Conversation

