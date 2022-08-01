‘Human Swan’ embarks on first expedition from Moray less than a year after Highland tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘Human Swan’ embarks on first expedition from Moray less than a year after Highland tragedy

By Katharine Hay
August 1, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 7:40 am
Dayo Osinubi, research officer, Sacha Dench, Melanie Arsenault, expedition researcher and Charlotte O'Neill, research volunteer. Supplied by Conservation Without Borders/PA
Dayo Osinubi, research officer, Sacha Dench, Melanie Arsenault, expedition researcher and Charlotte O'Neill, research volunteer. Supplied by Conservation Without Borders/PA

Conservationist Sacha Dench is beginning her first expedition since being involved in a mid-air collision in the Highlands which claimed the life of her cameraman.

She said her trip will be dedicated to her late colleague as much as it is for conservation.

Dan Burton, 54, died when the pair’s paramotors collided in the north-west Highlands, south of Unapool, in September last year.

Ms Dench, who has been dubbed the “human swan” for flying some 4,300 miles on a paramotor across Russia and Europe in 2016 to track the Bewick’s swan, survived the crash but was left with life-changing injuries.

Osprey journey from Moray to Ghana to take four months

Now, only months out of hospital, the Australian-born biologist, who still has one of her legs in a metal brace and requires crutches to walk, is setting off on the Flight of the Osprey expedition on Monday.

Run by Conservation Without Borders, which she founded, Dench is leading a team of nine people to follow the migration route of the bird of prey some 6,213 miles from the Moray coast to Ghana through 14 countries – a trip that will last about four months.

“We are doing this expedition for Dan just as much as we are doing it for the ospreys,” she told the PA news agency.

Dan Burton and Sacha Dench were involved in a paramotor collision in the Highlands.

“I know he would be cheering me and the team on.

“He’ll be with us along the way.”

The crew are travelling in three vehicles, including a converted army ambulance which has been fitted with a shower and kitchen and painted white with a map of the route and ospreys on it.

“We don’t want any confusion over what we are doing when we are crossing borders in some of these countries,” Dench said.

Climate change mission for ‘Human Swan’

The aim of the mission is to gather data and highlight the impacts of climate change and human activities on ospreys and other wildlife, after the original trip in 2020 was postponed due to Covid.

Ospreys migrate on their own, which means the young ones make the epic and often perilous feat of endurance without adult birds.

Dench said only 70% of juveniles return for breeding, and the team wants to know more about why.

Charlotte O’Neill – research volunteer, Melanie Arsenault – expedition researcher and Hanna Hazenberg – expedition medic painting the converted army ambulance which will be the expeditioners’ HQ for the Flight of the Osprey. Supplied by Conservation Without Borders/PA

The group will be tracking four tagged birds and talking to experts and local communities who they plan to meet along the way.

“As well as looking at the ospreys, we want to listen to the voices of people in these different countries who live around the critical sites for these birds, and involve them in conservation because they are notably absent at most of the planning and emergency discussions around saving migratory species,” she said.

With her body still in recovery, Dench said she will not be taking to the skies for this expedition.

Surgeons have told her the metal brace can be removed in about four weeks, which she can either do en route or return to the UK temporarily for surgery.

“I can’t say thoughts of flying aren’t on my mind, but for now I need to focus on getting stronger and walking comfortably.”

Mental health struggles after Highland accident

With the expedition taking place on land and at sea, Ms Dench said she hopes to be in the water as soon as possible where not only research but rehabilitation for her will take place.

“Part of the trip involves looking at the degradation of seagrass beds, which are a vital food source for ospreys.

“As soon as I can, I will be putting on my wetsuit and flippers and getting in the water for that.

]Tim Smit from the Eden Project, Sacha Dench, Ian Redmond, UN Ambassador Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals CMS, Dame Joanna Lumley, Colin Galbraith, UN CMS, at the launch of the Flight of the Osprey. Supplied by Conservation Without Borders/PA

“I will feel like myself again the day that happens. The water was always my comfort zone before flying.”

Speaking frankly about her mental health ahead of the trip, the conservationist said: “In the weeks following the accident, I would have probably chosen not to be here.

“I worked with a great NHS psychologist from November when she identified that I needed some help and mentally I am in a really good place.

“While an expedition might not be what most people would be prescribed at this stage of recovery, she and the surgeons realised I have never looked so excited, engaged and happy as when I am thinking about putting this together.

“Since coming up to Scotland with the whole team together, I have found a huge grin on my face that I can’t wipe off.”

The team have been involved in intense training at naturalist Nick Baker’s base in the Cairngorms, and are due to finish the expedition at the end of November.

Flight of the Osprey is a conservation project in collaboration with UN agencies, scientists, media and governments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]