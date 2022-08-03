Moray festival will welcome people by land and sea for 2022 event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of a popular Moray festival have unveiled their full programme – promising something for everyone.

The Findhorn Bay Festival programme has been launched and visitors from across the region, as well as a special guest from the sea, are expected to descend on the town.

The fourth Findhorn Bay Festival will take place from Friday September 23 – Sunday October 2.

Organisers promise it will be “a spectacular 10-day journey of exploration and discovery for Scotland’s Year of Stories”.

Events include circus shows, woodland walks and story wagon to fit in with this year’s theme.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) have teamed up with Scottish children’s theatre company, Visible Fictions, to present Yoyo and The Little Auk during the festival.

For those interested in the environment, EcoArt will be running a flag design workshop for people who want to send a signal to the world.

Various bands will play at the festival including Heal and Harrow, Martin Simpson, Findlay Napier and Malcolm MacWatt, Gareth Williams and Magnetic North.

Huge excitement for Buckie

For the first time in 50 years, Buckie Harbour will welcome a tall ship, The Lady of Avenal.

This spectacular, 102ft Brigantine square-rigged ship, will arrive in time for the festival.

Kresanna Aigner, the creative director of Findhorn Bay Arts said: “Stories are the lifeblood of every community, and this special year of Scotland celebrating the Year of Stories, our festival is all about connecting us to life and people.”