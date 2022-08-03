Moray festival will welcome people by land and sea for 2022 event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray festival will welcome people by land and sea for 2022 event

By Lisa Kennedy
August 3, 2022, 5:24 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 7:46 pm
Cabaret of Misfits. Image provided by Alex Williamson
Cabaret of Misfits. Image provided by Alex Williamson

Organisers of a popular Moray festival have unveiled their full programme – promising something for everyone.

The Findhorn Bay Festival programme has been launched and visitors from across the region, as well as a special guest from the sea, are expected to descend on the town.

The fourth Findhorn Bay Festival will take place from Friday September 23 – Sunday  October 2.

Organisers promise it will be “a spectacular 10-day journey of exploration and discovery for Scotland’s Year of Stories”.

Events include circus shows, woodland walks and story wagon to fit in with this year’s theme.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) have teamed up with Scottish children’s theatre company, Visible Fictions, to present Yoyo and The Little Auk during the festival.

For those interested in the environment, EcoArt will be running a flag design workshop for people who want to send a signal to the world.

Story Wagon. Image provided by Alex Williamson

Various bands will play at the festival including Heal and Harrow, Martin Simpson, Findlay Napier and Malcolm MacWatt, Gareth Williams and Magnetic North.

Tall Ship. Image provided by Alex Williamson

Huge excitement for Buckie

For the first time in 50 years, Buckie Harbour will welcome a tall ship, The Lady of Avenal.

This spectacular, 102ft Brigantine square-rigged ship, will arrive in time for the festival.

Kresanna Aigner, the creative director of Findhorn Bay Arts said: “Stories are the lifeblood of every community, and this special year of Scotland celebrating the Year of Stories, our festival is all about connecting us to life and people.”

