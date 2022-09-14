Whitehill Post Office to move services to site 165 feet down the road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The post office service in Whitehills will move to a site around 165 feet down the road from its old location.

The service is in a brand-new building, which will also include a convenience store and cafe.

It will retain all the services that the previous post office offered – as well having the same postmaster in charge.

The old premises was at 6 Loch Street in Whitehills, while the new premises is down the road at 8 Loch Street.

In addition to new premises, a customer car park has been installed with disabled spaces.

The new Post Office will operate the same hours of 5.15am until 8pm.

However, for the transfer from the old building to the new building the service will be closed from Tuesday, October 18, at 1pm until Saturday, October 22 at 9am.

During the transfer period, customers can access services at Macduff and Banff close by.

A statement issued by Post Office said: “An opportunity has arisen for the Postmaster to incorporate this Post Office alongside newly built premises nearby, offering a convenience store, café and Whitehills Post Office.”