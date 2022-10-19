Spey Bay dolphin centre becomes first UK attraction to score 100% in tourism visitor review

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The WDC Scottish Dolphin Centre in Spey Bay has received a perfect score from award winning tourism insight consultancy BVA BDRC

More than 100 attractions put their names into the mystery visitor programme, which aims to highlight their strengths as well as areas they can potentially improve.

The centre at Spey Bay, near Fochabers, is considered one of the best dolphin spotting locations in the north and north-east.

An assessor investigates a number of factors including visitor experience, pre-arrival information, cleanliness, guided tours, cafe and retail offer.

‘We want every visitor to smile’

Centre manager Alison Rose described herself as being “absolutely thrilled” at the 100% score they received in the report.

She believes this proves how dedicated their staff are to delivering a high standard of service to customers of all abilities.

She said: “It is testament to the hard work and dedication that our staff and volunteers put in to ensuring our visitors receive the best customer service.

“We emphasise the importance of a friendly welcome in our training for new staff, as we want every single visitor to see a smile as soon as they walk through our door.

“I was especially pleased to see the positive comments on the accessibility of the Scottish Dolphin Centre for wheelchair users.

“It is important to Whale and Dolphin Conservation that everyone can access our exhibition to discover more about the amazing bottlenose dolphins and the threats they face in Scottish seas,” she added.

‘Clearly performs brilliantly’

Jon Young, travel and culture director at BVA BDRC said: “We were delighted to see the Scottish Dolphin Centre achieve the first 100% score in our 2022 mystery visitor programme.

“The site clearly performs brilliantly across all stages of the visit, in particular exemplary customer service, which makes up such a big part of our assessment.

“I can’t wait to visit personally in the coming months.”