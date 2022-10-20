Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £2,000 has been pledged to support an Elgin family who have lost their home in a devastating fire.

Emergency crews were called to North Guildry Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a blaze was reported.

However, the Miller family home was unable to be saved.

The Moray Darts Association has set a fundraising target of £5,000 to support young talent Liam Miller, 14, and his family after “horrendous” housefire.

They had been living directly above the flat which initially caught fire, with the youngster and his parents Raymond and Kerry currently staying with family.

Among the many deeply sentimental possessions ruined, Liam suffered the heartbreaking loss of all his irreplaceable darts trophies and medals.

Jim Wood, general secretary for Moray Darts praised Liam’s personality and his talent for the sport and how everyone at the club want to support him.

He said: “I think everybody’s hearts went out to them, it was quite a shock, Liam is such a lovely wee lad and a fantastic darts player.

“I’ve known him for a couple of years, I think he’s probably one of the youngest, if not the youngest county players in Scotland, I think that tells you just how good he is.

“Everybody just wanted to try and do what they could to help them, they’ve lost absolutely everything, it’s horrendous.”

In addition to the fundraiser, Mr Wood added that they are also organising a darts event on November 12 at Lossiemouth FC Social Club to raise more money.

He is welcoming donations of potential raffle prizes so they can “raise as much as they can.”

‘Thank you to all the generous people’

Liam’s aunt, Denise Miller, praised Moray Darts and everyone who has donated to the fundraiser so far.

She said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to all the generous people who have contributed through the GoFundMe page.

“It is very much appreciated from all of the Miller family.”

Richard Lochhead, MSP for Moray, shared the fundraiser on his Facebook page and said his “thoughts are with the Miller family.”

Donations for Moray Darts’ Liam Miller fundraiser can be made via GoFundMe