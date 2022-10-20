Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire

By Chloe Irvine
October 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller

More than £2,000 has been pledged to support an Elgin family who have lost their home in a devastating fire.

Emergency crews were called to North Guildry Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a blaze was reported.

However, the Miller family home was unable to be saved.

The Moray Darts Association has set a fundraising target of £5,000 to support young talent Liam Miller, 14, and his family after “horrendous” housefire.

They had been living directly above the flat which initially caught fire, with the youngster and his parents Raymond and Kerry currently staying with family.

Among the many deeply sentimental possessions ruined, Liam suffered the heartbreaking loss of all his irreplaceable darts trophies and medals.

Devastating damage was caused to the North Guildry Street home. Photo: Chloe Irvine/DC Thomson

Jim Wood, general secretary for Moray Darts praised Liam’s personality and his talent for the sport and how everyone at the club want to support him.

He said: “I think everybody’s hearts went out to them, it was quite a shock, Liam is such a lovely wee lad and a fantastic darts player.

“I’ve known him for a couple of years, I think he’s probably one of the youngest, if not the youngest county players in Scotland, I think that tells you just how good he is.

“Everybody just wanted to try and do what they could to help them, they’ve lost absolutely everything, it’s horrendous.”

In addition to the fundraiser, Mr Wood added that they are also organising a darts event on November 12 at Lossiemouth FC Social Club to raise more money.

He is welcoming donations of potential raffle prizes so they can “raise as much as they can.”

‘Thank you to all the generous people’

Liam’s aunt, Denise Miller, praised Moray Darts and everyone who has donated to the fundraiser so far.

She said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to all the generous people who have contributed through the GoFundMe page.

“It is very much appreciated from all of the Miller family.”

Richard Lochhead, MSP for Moray, shared the fundraiser on his Facebook page and said his “thoughts are with the Miller family.”

My thoughts are with the Miller family.Please read below:

Posted by Richard Lochhead MSP on Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Donations for Moray Darts’ Liam Miller fundraiser can be made via GoFundMe

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Speed survey to be carried out on A96 in Brodie following multiple crashes
Dolphins at Spey Bay centre jumping out of the sea
Spey Bay dolphin centre becomes first UK attraction to score 100% in tourism visitor…
An illustration of what the existing and proposed Cabrach windfarms could look like
March of the turbines as total could rise to 148: Former architect warns stunning…
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Students say school menu is their chance to make a difference
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Man's animal ban after unkempt dogs with 'fur matted from nose to bottom' seized…
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Can you help find relatives of much-loved Highland headmaster Dr James Bain?
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
£200,000 package of improvements to help breathe new life into six Moray towns
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Former councillor warns Buckie by-election hopefuls it's not a part-time job

Most Read

1
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
'Football is cruel' - Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney get committee's thumbs-up as…
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Robbie Deas issues Caley Thistle warning as injuries stack up for Raith Rovers clash
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Stephen Gallacher: End of the road for PGA EuroPro Tour is a crying shame…
Generous donations have poured in to support the Miller family. Pictured: Liam Miller
Dean Donaldson gets help from fellow manager ahead of Turriff's Scottish Cup clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented