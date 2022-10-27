Pastor tells Moray church ‘primary function’ of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched into comments made by a preacher at a Moray church.

Pastor Donald Clough allegedly told his congregation that society would be “much better” if women submitted to their husbands.

Mr Clough, who is pastor at Moray Coast Baptist Church, has been accused of creating “a masterclass in misogyny” following the sermon on October 17.

Speaking to his congregation at the church in Garmouth near Fochabers, Mr Clough apparently suggested society would be “much better” if they submitted to their husbands and stuck their “role” at home.

The sermon titled, The Conduct of Christian Women, said women should see their role in life “to be married, to have children, and to tend to household affairs – the cooking, the cleaning, the washing up, the preparing of meals”.

Sermon a ‘masterclass in misogyny’

The National Secular Society (NSS) says this has breached charity guidelines.

Megan Manson, NSS head of campaigns, called it “a masterclass in misogyny”.

She told the Daily Record: “It’s shocking to think these sexist, patriarchal attitudes still exist in Scotland.

“It’s even more shocking to think that a leader in a registered charity which runs a children’s Sunday School would promote the subjugation of women.

“Promoting female subordination clearly doesn’t benefit the public – it merely fuels the misogyny underpinning discrimination, abuse and coercive control of women that the Scottish Government says it is committed to ending.

“Unfortunately, OSCR appears unwilling to act against charities promoting harmful ideas when those ideas are religious.

“If ‘the advancement of religion’ charitable purpose enables charities to promote misogyny with impunity, it must be removed from the register of charitable purposes.”

Concern is being investigated

The pastor, originally from Minnesota, helps lead the church which says its object is to “proclaim and propagate the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and the Baptist faith through the ministry and through a program of Christian education”.

It holds a Sunday School, run by Mr Clough’s wife Tabitha, for children from the ages of four to 10.

OSCR confirmed it is investigating a complaint about the church and when approached by the Daily Record, Mr Clough denied claims of misogyny.

The pastor said: “We believe that men and women occupy different roles, both within their homes (Ephesians 5:22-33) and within the churches (1 Timothy 2: 9-15), but this in no way means that women are inferior to men.”