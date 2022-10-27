Pastor tells Moray church ‘primary function’ of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Pastor tells Moray church ‘primary function’ of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning

By Lottie Hood
October 27, 2022, 9:21 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 9:59 am
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.
Pastor Douglas Clough is pastor of Moray Coast Baptist Church. Images: Facebook/ Google Maps.

An investigation has been launched into comments made by a preacher at a Moray church.

Pastor Donald Clough allegedly told his congregation that society would be “much better” if women submitted to their husbands.

Mr Clough, who is pastor at Moray Coast Baptist Church, has been accused of creating “a masterclass in misogyny” following the sermon on October 17.

Speaking to his congregation at the church in Garmouth near Fochabers, Mr Clough apparently suggested society would be “much better” if they submitted to their husbands and stuck their “role” at home.

The sermon titled, The Conduct of Christian Women, said women should see their role in life “to be married, to have children, and to tend to household affairs – the cooking, the cleaning, the washing up, the preparing of meals”.

Sermon a ‘masterclass in misogyny’

The National Secular Society (NSS) says this has breached charity guidelines.

Megan Manson, NSS head of campaigns, called it “a masterclass in misogyny”.

The church is in the village of Garmouth near Fochabers. Image: Google Maps.

She told the Daily Record: “It’s shocking to think these sexist, patriarchal attitudes still exist in Scotland.

“It’s even more shocking to think that a leader in a registered charity which runs a children’s Sunday School would promote the subjugation of women.

“Promoting female subordination clearly doesn’t benefit the public – it merely fuels the misogyny underpinning discrimination, abuse and coercive control of women that the Scottish Government says it is committed to ending.

“Unfortunately, OSCR appears unwilling to act against charities promoting harmful ideas when those ideas are religious.

“If ‘the advancement of religion’ charitable purpose enables charities to promote misogyny with impunity, it must be removed from the register of charitable purposes.”

Concern is being investigated

The pastor, originally from Minnesota, helps lead the church which says its object is to “proclaim and propagate the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and the Baptist faith through the ministry and through a program of Christian education”.

It holds a Sunday School, run by Mr Clough’s wife Tabitha, for children from the ages of four to 10.

OSCR confirmed it is investigating a complaint about the church and when approached by the Daily Record, Mr Clough denied claims of misogyny.

The pastor said: “We believe that men and women occupy different roles, both within their homes (Ephesians 5:22-33) and within the churches (1 Timothy 2: 9-15), but this in no way means that women are inferior to men.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

The property was cordoned off, including the pavement outside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man seen acting 'suspiciously' at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
A burned-out section of roof is visible following a fire at a property in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges.
Investigation launched into late-night fire in Elgin
Clan chief executive, Fiona Fernie, and Sarah Harvey, from Wild at Heart, with the project team. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Hop to it: Time is running out for artists to sign up for Clan's…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Speyside High School teacher Carrie McWilliam won a national GTCS award Picture shows; Speyside High School teacher Carrie McWilliam. Aberlour. Supplied by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Moray teacher wins national award for diversity work
Council officers have been warned not to get rid of parking spaces in Keith. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Forget about cutting parking bays in Keith, council warned
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
Diwali
Diwali 2022: Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray restaurant owners speak on Festival of Lights
Rural health boards told to prove they are working for 'remote' communities
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties 'delighted' at popularity of event

Most Read

1
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
2
Post Thumbnail
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
3
Look out, restaurant staff - James Corden and his wife Julia Carey may be headed your way. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
4
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
5
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
6
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab
7
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Terry Brannon. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
‘Very damaged’ army veteran trashed hotel bar and crashed car while fleeing police
8
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.10.2022 URN: CR0039065 A new planning application for a bus gate from Raigmore Hospital through the Raigmore estate has been lodged by NHS Highland/Highland Council. The previous one was called "torturous" and "bonkers" by councillors before it was rejected at a planning meeting in 2021. Some campaigners raised concerns about loss of trees and the route going too close to homes and hospital buildings. The new route seems to have addressed some of these problems. Raigmore Community Council is supporting the plans and its chairman Munro Ross is pictured. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
A year on from being labelled ‘bonkers’, will the new Raigmore bus gate route…
9
L-R Nick Beeson & Sam Pettipher. Image: EBar
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders
10
A police dog assisted in the incident.
Man threatened to kill police dog, then officers and their families

More from Press and Journal

Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
'No indication' of pollutants being released after fishing vessel ran aground near Fraserburgh
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen?s The Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, has been granted the Freedom of The City of London Picture shows; Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow. London. Supplied by Tricker PR Date; 21/10/2022
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
The A9 between Aviemore and Carrbridge. Image: Google Maps.
Woman taken to hospital following crash on A9 at Carrbridge
Alexei from Stranger Things is coming to Aberdeen Comic Con.
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
Police are appealing for information after the youngster was seen in Nairn early today
Young girl spotted wandering through Nairn at 6am sparks cause for concern
Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final.
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn't left, says…
Caley Thistle defender Matthew Strachan. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Cool-headed young defender Matthew Strachan, 18, shows early promise with Caley Thistle
Kim Brown from Nairn signed up to take part in Poppyscotland Come Dancing in memory of her brother-in-law Peter who died while serving in Northern Ireland. Image: Poppyscotland.
Highlanders sign up for Poppyscotland Come Dancing in memory of loved ones
Stephen Gallacher.
Stephen Gallacher: I won't beat myself up if I fail to keep my DP…
Trees which were damaged by Storm Arwen on Scolty Hill, left, have been repurposed in a habitat restoration project, right. Images: Forestry and Land Scotland/ Dee Catchment Partnership.
Storm Arwen-damaged Scolty Hill trees find new life in river restoration project

Editor's Picks

Most Commented