‘It’s good to see’: Erection of framework of new Poundland in Elgin lifts hopes of reopening

By Chloe Irvine
December 9, 2022, 5:45 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 5:50 pm
Poundland rebuild framework with the 'Poundland' logo in front of it
Framework for the Elgin rebuild of Poundland is now visible. Picture by David Mackay/DCT Media

The framework for the rebuild of Poundland in Elgin is now visible after the previous building was demolished.

The retailer is restoring the former building after its structure was weakened after water poured in through the roof for decades.

Then, the firm was forced to shut up shop in the town entirely after a fire burned through what was left of the building in August.

Just under two weeks ago, Poundland opened a temporary store in Elgin ahead of the festive period.

The new framework is very visible on the High Street. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Now, the framework for the rebuild of the permanent store has arrived.

Jeremie Fernandes, councillor for Elgin City North, has welcomed the return of the popular variety store.

And hopes the rebuild will put an end to the store’s troubles and benefit the community.

He said: “It’s good to see the frame now up for the rebuild of Poundland following the fire earlier this year.

“I know local businesses and the wider community are keen to see the store rebuilt and works completed as soon as possible.”

Framework for the rebuild of Poundland in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Nine days after the Poundland fire, a 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with the fire which was tackled by ten fire crews.

The shop which was being refurbished at the time, was extensively damaged.

Construction work from Poundland has caused extensive disruption in Elgin since the building was initially sealed off with safety barriers in May 2018.

Poundland’s commitment to Elgin

Poundland made the historic decision to buy its Elgin building to fund its restoration itself, making it the first property it had ever owned outright.

From the outside, the structure will appear similar to the former bank and Woolworths store that has stood on the corner of North Street since the 19th Century.

However, inside the property will be much more modern.

An artist impression of the redeveloped Poundland building on Elgin High Street. Image: Poundland

Poundland will continue to occupy the ground floor of the building with flats part of the design for the upper floors.

Meanwhile, there will also be a similar redevelopment of the neighbouring buildings on North Street. 

It is hoped the design will help contribute to long-term ambitions for Moray Council and Elgin Bid to encourage more people to live in the town centre.

Poundland was contacted to comment on the timescale of the rebuild, but did not respond.

