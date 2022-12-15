Poundland works in Elgin could continue until summer 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Poundland works in Elgin could continue until summer 2024

David Mackay By David Mackay
December 15, 2022, 4:19 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 4:26 pm
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Poundland works on Elgin High Street could stretch to a total of more than six years.

Moray Council has published new road closure notices today warning North Street could be closed until June 2024.

The street has been sealed off since May 2018 when the former building on the corner was sealed off due to safety concerns.

The disruption has led to concerns from town centre businesses due to traffic being diverted onto Batchen Street as a result.

Long history of Poundland works in Elgin

Water pouring in through the roof of the 19th Century former bank after decades of neglect brought the structure to the brink of collapse.

Since then, the building has been painstakingly deconstructed to make way for a replacement.

Poundland is funding a replacement building on the corner to house its Elgin store with flats planned for the upper floors.

An artist’s impression of the new Poundland store in Elgin. Image: Poundland

The project was complicated when a fire burned through what was left of the retailer’s premises on the High Street.

Poundland has since opened a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

The construction project for a new permanent building reached a new phase this month with a large metal frame for the new building being erected.

Poundland has not commented on how long the construction work on Elgin High Street is likely to take.

However, Moray Council has now published road closure notices for North Street, which last until June 30, 2024.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'It is a gift we had not even dreamed of': Joy as Moray toddler…
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Calls for housing developers to contribute to improve 'rat run' road in Forres
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Have you seen them? The long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and…
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police appeal for help to trace missing Elgin man Jonathon Lyle
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Met Office warn of cold start to 2023 as weather warnings for snow and…
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers

Most Read

1
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
A metal frame has been erected where the new Poundland building will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented