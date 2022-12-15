Poundland works in Elgin could continue until summer 2024

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Poundland works on Elgin High Street could stretch to a total of more than six years.

Moray Council has published new road closure notices today warning North Street could be closed until June 2024.

The street has been sealed off since May 2018 when the former building on the corner was sealed off due to safety concerns.

The disruption has led to concerns from town centre businesses due to traffic being diverted onto Batchen Street as a result.

Long history of Poundland works in Elgin

Water pouring in through the roof of the 19th Century former bank after decades of neglect brought the structure to the brink of collapse.

Since then, the building has been painstakingly deconstructed to make way for a replacement.

Poundland is funding a replacement building on the corner to house its Elgin store with flats planned for the upper floors.

The project was complicated when a fire burned through what was left of the retailer’s premises on the High Street.

Poundland has since opened a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

The construction project for a new permanent building reached a new phase this month with a large metal frame for the new building being erected.

Poundland has not commented on how long the construction work on Elgin High Street is likely to take.

However, Moray Council has now published road closure notices for North Street, which last until June 30, 2024.