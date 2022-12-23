Calls for health centre at former Elgin hospital site could also serve patients from Burghead and Hopeman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Calls for health centre at former Elgin hospital site could also serve patients from Burghead and Hopeman

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 8:01 am
A plea has been made for a new health centre at the former Spynie Hospital site in Elgin.
A plea has been made for a new health centre at the former Spynie Hospital site in Elgin.

A plea is being made to NHS Grampian for a new medical centre in Elgin.

Councillors Sandy Keith and John Cowe want a health hub at the site of the former Spynie Hospital in the north of the town.

As well as serving patients in Elgin North and the new Findrassie housing development, it could accommodate those from Burghead and Hopeman who are at risk of losing their GP surgeries.

A spokeswoman for the health board said a “scoping exercise” is to get underway on services across the town.

And discussions on how to progress the work have already begun.

Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe.

Burghead and Hopemen were served by branch surgeries run by the Moray Coast Medical Practice in Lossiemouth.

But they closed at the beginning of the Covid pandemic because they failed to comply with health care standards.

A consultation to permanently shut the two surgeries recently concluded.

While there is strong community support for them to stay open, they could close for good.

Moray Integration Joint Board is expected to make a decision on their future early next year.

Glaring issue

A £170,000 refurbishment of a dental suite in the Lossiemouth centre is being proposed as a way to deal with the patients from the coastal communities.

However, there are no direct bus services to Lossiemouth from Burghead.

A round trip can take three hours with people having to go via Elgin.

Although patients from Burghead can register with GPs in Elgin, there are pressures on practices.

The councillors feel a health centre at Spynie could provide a solution for coastal patients and Elgin’s growing population.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And the bus route from Burghead to Elgin runs past the site on Duffus Road.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Mr Keith consistently highlights the lack of infrastructure investment in the town.

As well as the major housing development in the north, there is also one to the south.

Mr Keith said: “If we look at Findrassie, there is no proposal for a health facility in that area.

“It’s a glaring issue for us in Elgin North.

New health centre at old Spynie Hospital site call

“There must be the possibility of getting GPs and other care professionals for a health centre at Spynie.

“This is an opportunity to have a health hub that can be reached by patients in Burghead and Hopeman, and serve those in Elgin North.”

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich Mr Cowe believes the best solution would be opening branch surgeries in the villages.

But if a decision is taken to close them, a health hub at Spynie would be helpful.

Spynie Hospital closed to patients in 2006.

He said: “While there’s been a consultation on the future of the branch surgeries the issues of travelling to Lossiemouth for appointments has not been solved.

“But you can get the bus from Burghead into Elgin in 20 minutes.

“If there was a medical centre in the Spynie area of Elgin it could serve those communities who struggle to get to Lossiemouth.

“There is banter between folk in Hopeman and Burghead, but they have come together over the closure of the branch surgeries.

Travel problems still unsolved

“The right decision is to have a surgery that will serve Hopeman and Burghead.

“If that is not to be the case, the option of a surgery in the Spynie area would help alleviate the problem.”

The councillors will write a joint letter to NHS Grampian asking them to consider their proposal.

A spokeswoman for the health board said they were aware of the housing development to the north of Elgin.

Patients there are in the catchment area for Maryhill Medical Practice.

That surgery is situated in the town centre beside the A96.

‘Scoping exercise’

She said: “We recognise the plan for housebuilding over the next 10 years is extensive and we will need to respond to that.

“A scoping exercise to look at capacity – both premises and services – is to be progressed for both Elgin North and Elgin South and the health and social care partnership are already having discussions about progressing this work.”

Spynie Hospital closed to patients in 2006 and the building has been demolished.

Moray Council did plan to build 62 affordable houses on the Spynie Hospital site.

Earlier this month, in our weekly Moray planning ahead, we revealed the housing plans were withdrawn as it was not thought to be the best uses of housing funds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
19-month-old Isabella with her parents Richard Winfield and Margaret Paluszynka, at a Travelodge Hotel in Glasgow. Image: The Sunday Post.
'It is a gift we had not even dreamed of': Joy as Moray toddler…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
The turnoff for the Balnageith-Mundole Road from the A96. Image: Google Maps.
Calls for housing developers to contribute to improve 'rat run' road in Forres
Long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Islands. Supplied by Gemma Day.
Have you seen them? The long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and…
Police are appealing for witnesses. Image: Shutterstock.
Police appeal for help to trace missing Elgin man Jonathon Lyle
Parts of Aberdeenshire are expected to see more wintry conditions this evening and tomorrow as fresh weather warnings for snow and ice are issued. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomso.
Met Office warn of cold start to 2023 as weather warnings for snow and…
Tossing the caber at Aberlour highland games, sent by reader Sandy Stott from Culter, thanks.
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented