Calls for health centre at former Elgin hospital site could also serve patients from Burghead and Hopeman

A plea is being made to NHS Grampian for a new medical centre in Elgin.

Councillors Sandy Keith and John Cowe want a health hub at the site of the former Spynie Hospital in the north of the town.

As well as serving patients in Elgin North and the new Findrassie housing development, it could accommodate those from Burghead and Hopeman who are at risk of losing their GP surgeries.

A spokeswoman for the health board said a “scoping exercise” is to get underway on services across the town.

And discussions on how to progress the work have already begun.

Burghead and Hopemen were served by branch surgeries run by the Moray Coast Medical Practice in Lossiemouth.

But they closed at the beginning of the Covid pandemic because they failed to comply with health care standards.

A consultation to permanently shut the two surgeries recently concluded.

While there is strong community support for them to stay open, they could close for good.

Moray Integration Joint Board is expected to make a decision on their future early next year.

Glaring issue

A £170,000 refurbishment of a dental suite in the Lossiemouth centre is being proposed as a way to deal with the patients from the coastal communities.

However, there are no direct bus services to Lossiemouth from Burghead.

A round trip can take three hours with people having to go via Elgin.

Although patients from Burghead can register with GPs in Elgin, there are pressures on practices.

The councillors feel a health centre at Spynie could provide a solution for coastal patients and Elgin’s growing population.

And the bus route from Burghead to Elgin runs past the site on Duffus Road.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Mr Keith consistently highlights the lack of infrastructure investment in the town.

As well as the major housing development in the north, there is also one to the south.

Mr Keith said: “If we look at Findrassie, there is no proposal for a health facility in that area.

“It’s a glaring issue for us in Elgin North.

“There must be the possibility of getting GPs and other care professionals for a health centre at Spynie.

“This is an opportunity to have a health hub that can be reached by patients in Burghead and Hopeman, and serve those in Elgin North.”

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich Mr Cowe believes the best solution would be opening branch surgeries in the villages.

But if a decision is taken to close them, a health hub at Spynie would be helpful.

He said: “While there’s been a consultation on the future of the branch surgeries the issues of travelling to Lossiemouth for appointments has not been solved.

“But you can get the bus from Burghead into Elgin in 20 minutes.

“If there was a medical centre in the Spynie area of Elgin it could serve those communities who struggle to get to Lossiemouth.

“There is banter between folk in Hopeman and Burghead, but they have come together over the closure of the branch surgeries.

Travel problems still unsolved

“The right decision is to have a surgery that will serve Hopeman and Burghead.

“If that is not to be the case, the option of a surgery in the Spynie area would help alleviate the problem.”

The councillors will write a joint letter to NHS Grampian asking them to consider their proposal.

A spokeswoman for the health board said they were aware of the housing development to the north of Elgin.

Patients there are in the catchment area for Maryhill Medical Practice.

That surgery is situated in the town centre beside the A96.

‘Scoping exercise’

She said: “We recognise the plan for housebuilding over the next 10 years is extensive and we will need to respond to that.

“A scoping exercise to look at capacity – both premises and services – is to be progressed for both Elgin North and Elgin South and the health and social care partnership are already having discussions about progressing this work.”

Spynie Hospital closed to patients in 2006 and the building has been demolished.

Moray Council did plan to build 62 affordable houses on the Spynie Hospital site.

Earlier this month, in our weekly Moray planning ahead, we revealed the housing plans were withdrawn as it was not thought to be the best uses of housing funds.