Elgin masterplan: £325,000 spent on failed £18m Levelling Up Fund bid to rejuvenate town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Elgin masterplan: £325,000 spent on failed £18m Levelling Up Fund bid to rejuvenate town

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
January 24, 2023, 5:00 pm
Around £325K was spent on a failed £18m Levelling Up Fund bid to rejuvenate Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Around £325K was spent on a failed £18m Levelling Up Fund bid to rejuvenate Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council spent £325,000 putting together a bid to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The region missed out on cash in the latest round of the funding. They had put in an £18million bid.

Westminster provided around £125,000 of the cost, leaving a shortfall of £200,000.

The £18 million was to be used on three projects in Elgin.

One was to address flooding issues at the auction mart and former sawmill site on Linkwood Road.

£325k spend on funding bid

Disused buildings in the town centre were to be redeveloped for commercial and residential use.

The third was to  create an arts centre on South Street.

Around 40 jobs were expected to be created.

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said:  “We’ve committed in the region of £325,000 on design work for the projects included within the bid, of which the UK Government has provided £125,000.

Work put into a rejected £18m bid to the Levelling Up Fund will be used by Moray Council for future applications.

“The majority of the cost is on traffic modelling and designing a nature based solution to address flooding and drainage issues to open up the long constrained former sawmill site and auction mart for new business opportunities and resultant jobs.

“The projects designed to this stage will either form part of a bid to a third round of the UK Levelling Up Fund or an alternative funding source which we are exploring with partners.”

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter is frustrated investment in the town is now uncertain.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “A tremendous amount of work has gone into this bid, which would have begun a huge regeneration boost for Elgin and for Moray.

“While that work can be used to support other funding bids, the fact is we could have been moving forward with substantial investment in our region.

“Now that investment is is very uncertain.

“My understanding is there was positive feedback prior to the decision being made.

‘Mystifying’

“That makes the final decision all the more mystifying.”

Amber Dunbar is Conservative councillor for Elgin North. She believes work put into the bid will be vital when applying for future funding.

She said: “I share the disappointment that many have that our levelling-up bid was not successful.

“But we know applications that received significant funding in this round had previously been declined in round one so there is a route to success despite this setback.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It is also clear that this modelling work was required and will be vital if the council goes for round three levelling up funding or for alternative funding sources.”

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith raised concerns over whether the local authority could afford to continue submitting unsuccessful bids.

He said: There’s always an aspect of having to speculate to accumulate.

“But it’s particularly galling that we didn’t get any of that £18 million.

‘Particularly galling’

“There are three aspects of the bid that all fitted together.

“It’s really disappointing the government didn’t see fit to approve at least part of the proposal.

“And there’s a limit to the amount of £325,000 spending hits the council can take given the financial situation.”

Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council has to make £27 million of savings over the next two years.

Mr Keith believes Moray is not getting a “fair shake of the leg” when it comes to funding. He says this applies to both Westminster and Holyrood.

Lossiemouth Community Hub recently received £270,000 from the Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

£18m Levelling Up funding bid rejected

But if the £236 million distributed from the fund so far had been done based on population, Mr Keith says Moray would have received £4.5 million.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Nearly 200 bank machines lost to north of Scotland in four years amidst access…
Secondary pupils receiving free school meal allowance will soon be able to use it before lunch. Image: DC Thomson
Moray councillors take almost a year to tell kids they can use allowance at…
The Moray Coast Medical Practice in Lossiemouth manages the branch surgeries in Burghead and Hopeman that are facing permanent closure.
Decision to close Burghead and Hopeman GP branch surgeries for good is expected this…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. An FAI has started at Elgin Sheriff Court into the death of Frank Kinnis, right, at the hands of David Johnstone Picture shows; David Johnstone and Frank Kinnis. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland/Jasperimage Date; Unknown
Man who killed Elgin dog walker should not have been trusted with own mental…
Four-year-old Daniel Grant from Forres plays in the sand on a mild winter's day in Findhorn. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen warmest place in UK with temperatures 10C above January average as England freezes
Nurse holding hand of senior man in rest home. Staff absences and retention issues mean a 1,100-hour backlog for social care has emerged in Moray.
Families in Moray 'shouldering increased burden' amid care staff shortage
Josh Anderson being taken away from Elgin Sheriff Court
Terrified woman awoke to find on-off boyfriend staring at her from bottom of bed
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. An FAI has started at Elgin Sheriff Court into the death of Frank Kinnis, right, at the hands of David Johnstone Picture shows; David Johnstone and Frank Kinnis. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland/Jasperimage Date; Unknown
Psychotic man who killed dog walker in woods received no mental health care in…
NHS Grampian's strategic asset manager Graeme Legge, Dr Gray's general manager Alasdair Pattinson and the health board's head of property and asset development Gerry Donald. Image: NHS Grampian.
Study which could lead to overhaul of Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin gets started
Child looking in awe up at dragon from Chinese New Year parade in Elgin
Breathtaking lion dance takes centre stage in Elgin to celebrate Chinese New Year

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’: Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on Dons…
6
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Wick 7 v Rothes 0 SHFL Harmsworth Park 10/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented