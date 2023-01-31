Fife Keith pavilion enters last chance saloon in bid to find community group to save it from demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife Keith pavilion enters last chance saloon in bid to find community group to save it from demolition

By Chloe Irvine
January 31, 2023, 5:59 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 7:52 pm
Fife Park Pavilion in Keith
Moray Council say this is the 'last chance' to save Fife Park pavilion in Keith before demolition. Image: Moray Council

Moray Council has confirmed this is the “last chance” to save the Fife Park pavilion in Keith with demolition on the horizon.

Over the past five years, the structure hasn’t been in use and risks being demolished for safety reasons if no one is willing to repair the building.

All of the pavilion’s former utilities have been disconnected and the condition of the roof is considered a dangerous structure.

‘Pavilion is not an asset in its current state’

The cost 0f repairing the pavilion is estimated at £35,000, but it’s believed the price of demolition is similar.

Keith and Cullen councillor Donald Gatt is keen to engage with the community over potentially repairing the pavilion.

He said: “Our communities are very good at stepping up to offer solutions so I’m keen to make sure we’ve explored all options before we end in demolition.

Keith and Cullen councillor, Donald Gatt.

“In its current state, the pavilion is not an asset to Fife Keith therefore I’d urge any community groups with ideas for future use of the pavilion to get in touch with the estates team soon to see if a viable and sustainable solution is achievable.”

‘Last chance to save the pavilion’

Theresa Coull, councillor for Keith and Cullen stressed that the council is willing to cover the repair costs if any group is willing to take over the building.

She said: “I am delighted that the Keith and Fife Keith community is being consulted with regards to the pavilion.

“This is the last chance to save the pavilion as Moray Council is looking for a community group who would want to take on the responsibility for it.

“Moray Council has said that they can cover the cost of repair up to £35,000. If no group comes forward then the pavilion will be demolished for safety reasons.

Theresa Coull, councillor for Keith and Cullen.

“It is a big ask of the community but it will be up to the people of Keith and Fife Keith if they want to save it or not. I will fully support whatever choice they make.”

In 2017,  Keith and District Youth League expressed desires to assume control of Fife Park pavilion and playing field in an effort to secure its future.

League secretary Ashley Inglis warned at the time that the building would fall into further disrepair without funding.

She told the P&J: “We’re the only group that uses the park and the council can’t afford to upgrade it just for us.

“If we don’t do anything then it will probably just keep getting into a further state to the point it can’t be used – and without a playing field we would have to fold.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross had also lent his support to the Keith group.

He said: “It is clear the group is ambitious, and does sterling work with so many young people in and around the local area.

“I am keen to support them in any way I can with their efforts. I will be adding a letter of support for what they are hoping to achieve.”

