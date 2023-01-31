Fife Keith pavilion enters last chance saloon in bid to find community group to save it from demolition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council has confirmed this is the “last chance” to save the Fife Park pavilion in Keith with demolition on the horizon.

Over the past five years, the structure hasn’t been in use and risks being demolished for safety reasons if no one is willing to repair the building.

All of the pavilion’s former utilities have been disconnected and the condition of the roof is considered a dangerous structure.

‘Pavilion is not an asset in its current state’

The cost 0f repairing the pavilion is estimated at £35,000, but it’s believed the price of demolition is similar.

Keith and Cullen councillor Donald Gatt is keen to engage with the community over potentially repairing the pavilion.

He said: “Our communities are very good at stepping up to offer solutions so I’m keen to make sure we’ve explored all options before we end in demolition.

“In its current state, the pavilion is not an asset to Fife Keith therefore I’d urge any community groups with ideas for future use of the pavilion to get in touch with the estates team soon to see if a viable and sustainable solution is achievable.”

‘Last chance to save the pavilion’

Theresa Coull, councillor for Keith and Cullen stressed that the council is willing to cover the repair costs if any group is willing to take over the building.

She said: “I am delighted that the Keith and Fife Keith community is being consulted with regards to the pavilion.

“This is the last chance to save the pavilion as Moray Council is looking for a community group who would want to take on the responsibility for it.

“Moray Council has said that they can cover the cost of repair up to £35,000. If no group comes forward then the pavilion will be demolished for safety reasons.

“It is a big ask of the community but it will be up to the people of Keith and Fife Keith if they want to save it or not. I will fully support whatever choice they make.”

In 2017, Keith and District Youth League expressed desires to assume control of Fife Park pavilion and playing field in an effort to secure its future.

League secretary Ashley Inglis warned at the time that the building would fall into further disrepair without funding.

She told the P&J: “We’re the only group that uses the park and the council can’t afford to upgrade it just for us.

“If we don’t do anything then it will probably just keep getting into a further state to the point it can’t be used – and without a playing field we would have to fold.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross had also lent his support to the Keith group.

He said: “It is clear the group is ambitious, and does sterling work with so many young people in and around the local area.

“I am keen to support them in any way I can with their efforts. I will be adding a letter of support for what they are hoping to achieve.”