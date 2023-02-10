Deliberate fire-raising incidents increase in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Deliberate fire-raising incidents increase in Elgin

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 10, 2023, 6:00 am
Jump in the number of deliberate fires started in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Jump in the number of deliberate fires started in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin has seen an increase in the amount of fires started on purpose.

The figures from April 2022 to January this year show incidents are up in both of the town’s ward areas.

Elgin South saw the largest jump from 12 in the same period from 2021/22, to 23 in the latest report.

In Elgin North the number of incidents has gone up from two to seven.

Deliberate fire starting in Elgin up

They are thought to be linked to antisocial behaviour in the town.

The figures were included in a report before Moray Council police and fire and rescue services committee this week.

They relate to less serious incidents mainly involving wheelie bins, skips, waste storage areas and grassland

Across Moray the overall number fell from 77 to 72.

The biggest drop – from 33 to 15 – was in Heldon and Laich.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Theresa Coull.

There were also falls in Forres from nine to five and in Fochabers Lhanbryde from seven to three.

Smaller increases were recorded for Buckie where incidents went up from seven to nine, in Keith it rose from four to six and Speyside Glenlivet went up from three to four.

In addition there were 22 more serious deliberate fire-raising incidents in Moray, up two from the previous reporting period.

That number has not been broken down into ward areas.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Theresa Coull said there was “obviously a problem” with deliberate fire-raising.

How can it be tackled?

She asked what efforts were being made to tackle the issue.

Local senior officer with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Chay Ewing said: “It was identified in Elgin town centre there was an issue with bins.”

He added working with Moray Council had reduced the amount of waste in the town centre especially over weekends cutting the risk.

Police have also made an arrest in connection with issue.

Mr Ewing added colleagues have been visiting schools and talking to pupils as a preventative measure to reduce deliberate fires.

The service will be focusing on addressing wild fires and water safety in the months ahead.

