Fisherman cast their lines as the River Spey officially opens for the fishing season

Crowds gathered on the banks of the River Spey near Aberlour for the official opening ceremony for this year’s salmon fishing season.

The River Spey is known as the “king of Scottish rivers” and is famous for Atlantic salmon, which return to the river in February.

Breaming with salmon during the summer months, the River Spey also provides the vital ingredient in some Scottish whiskies.

The Aberlour Distillery sits close to the park and sources its water from the river for producing bottles of its iconic whisky.

In the small Moray town, people from the world of fishing gathered this weekend, as the fishing season began with fishermen eager to cast a line into the fast-flowing waters.

In keeping with tradition a bottle of 12-year-old Aberlour single malt was poured into the river from Penny Bridge in Alice Littler Park.

It was performed by Clive Murray, who landed the first salmon of the 2020 season, the last one held due to the pandemic.

Notoriety awaits the person who lands the first catch of the 2023 season as they will be invited to open the following fishing season.

They will receive the coveted Spey Anniversary Quaich together with a bottle of Aberlour Distillery Exclusive Whisky and a Walkers Shortbread hamper.

Officials will also be looking for the angler who lands the heaviest salmon and will also receive a bottle of Aberlour Distillery Whisky and a hamper.

Rev Andrew Kimmitt read a blessing hoping for a fruitful fishing season, and renowned salmon fishing expert Ian Gordon also spoke.

Allan Sinclair performed on the bagpipes while crossing the Penny Bridge in a decades-old tradition.

The River Beauly was also opened for the fishing season with members of the Beauly Angling Club gathering at Downie Fishing Hut.

Anglers will cats their lines upstream from the Lovat Bridge, where a bottle of whisky from the Ord Distillery will be used to toast the river.