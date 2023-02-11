Fisherman cast their lines as the River Spey officially opens for the fishing season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Fisherman cast their lines as the River Spey officially opens for the fishing season

By Ross Hempseed
February 11, 2023, 2:18 pm Updated: February 11, 2023, 3:28 pm
Whisky is poured into river for start of season and anglers cast lines into the water. Picture: (L-R) Allan Sinclair, Clive Murray and guest speaker Ian Gordon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Whisky is poured into river for start of season and anglers cast lines into the water. Picture: (L-R) Allan Sinclair, Clive Murray and guest speaker Ian Gordon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Crowds gathered on the banks of the River Spey near Aberlour for the official opening ceremony for this year’s salmon fishing season.

The River Spey is known as the “king of Scottish rivers” and is famous for Atlantic salmon, which return to the river in February.

Breaming with salmon during the summer months, the River Spey also provides the vital ingredient in some Scottish whiskies.

The Aberlour Distillery sits close to the park and sources its water from the river for producing bottles of its iconic whisky.

In the small Moray town, people from the world of fishing gathered this weekend, as the fishing season began with fishermen eager to cast a line into the fast-flowing waters.

Soon after the opening of the River Spey, fisherman were casting their lines to land the first catch. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

In keeping with tradition a bottle of 12-year-old Aberlour single malt was poured into the river from Penny Bridge in Alice Littler Park.

It was performed by Clive Murray, who landed the first salmon of the 2020 season, the last one held due to the pandemic.

The River Spey is known as the ‘king of Scottish rivers’.

Notoriety awaits the person who lands the first catch of the 2023 season as they will be invited to open the following fishing season.

They will receive the coveted Spey Anniversary Quaich together with a bottle of Aberlour Distillery Exclusive Whisky and a Walkers Shortbread hamper.

Officials will also be looking for the angler who lands the heaviest salmon and will also receive a bottle of Aberlour Distillery Whisky and a hamper.

Picture: (L-R) guest speaker Ian Gordon Allan Sinclair, Clive Murray took part in the opening ceremony. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Rev Andrew Kimmitt read a blessing hoping for a fruitful fishing season, and renowned salmon fishing expert Ian Gordon also spoke.

Allan Sinclair performed on the bagpipes while crossing the Penny Bridge in a decades-old tradition.

The River Beauly was also opened for the fishing season with members of the Beauly Angling Club gathering at Downie Fishing Hut.

Anglers will cats their lines upstream from the Lovat Bridge, where a bottle of whisky from the Ord Distillery will be used to toast the river.

Rev Andrew Kimmett blessed the river for a bountiful fishing season. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Fishermen lined the banks of the River Spey to cast out a line. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Crowds of people and dogs gathered for the opening of the salmon fishing season. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Several speakers entertained the crowd including piper Allan Sinclair. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Midwife putting oil on pregnant mother
New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for 'forcibly administering' medicine to care home residents
Former Moray leisure and tourism director Robert Cherry.
Bob Cherry: Former Moray leisure director and Forres in Bloom organiser
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Rose appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver crashed on way home from Christmas night out
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Owner of Elgin bar The Cocktail Joint, 23, shares 'surreal' entrepreneurial journey Picture shows; Lauren McIntosh. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Owner of Elgin bar The Cocktail Joint, 23, shares 'surreal' entrepreneurial journey
There has been a jump in the number of deliberate fires started in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Deliberate fire-raising incidents increase in Elgin
Councillor Mac Macrae welcomed a new report into Moray's roads. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Moray’s roads are REALLY the third best in Scotland
David 'Heavy' Whalley has won an award. Image: Dave MacLeod
Mountain rescue legend who led search team to look for survivors at the Lockerbie…
Concerns whisky industry in Moray could be impacted by changes to alcohol advertising rules. Image: Shutterstock
Stricter alcohol advertising rules could impact whisky tourism in Moray
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040973 Adele Merson, Elgin. Silhouetted photographs of Anne (anonymous) who lives in Lossiemouth as her husband is in the military. She has shared her concerns around starting a family while living in the area with the ongoing lack of consultant-led maternity care at Dr Gray's Hospital in Moray. Extra note I showed her the photographs as we shot and she is happy with the amount of face that can be seen in the normal exposures.. February 3rd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
I love it in Moray, but I'm worried about having a baby here

Most Read

1
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
2
Mr Cobban and his wife Frances. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Retirement complex resident claims new tenants’ committee is ‘trying to take over’
3
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
4
CR0041115 Garrett Stell. Skene Square, Aberdeen. Depute Head Teacher Miss Belinda Findlay is saying goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse- Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Friday 10th February 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
6
CR0039786 Naomi Brown has opened up a life coaching business, NLB coaching solutions. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 06/12/2022
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
7
Customers at the Albyn in Aberdeen will now be able to order a drink with brunch
Boozy brunches given go-ahead at Albyn in Aberdeen as council hears of huge customer…
8
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
9
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
10
To go with story by David McPhee. Man who took five year old child to Malaysia for 10 years jailed for causing 'unquantifiable' harm Picture shows; Scott Forbes abducted a child and took him to Asia for ten years. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. Date; 10/02/2023
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed

More from Press and Journal

Key changes have been made to the QMS Pig Assurance Scheme.
Higher standards to be brought in for Scottish pig farmers
To go with story by Hamish Penman. vessel aberdeen Picture shows; The Noble Innovator claimed the top spot after arriving in Aberdeen on Saturday.. unsure. Supplied by Port of Aberdeen Date; 10/02/2023 ©MEDVIND/Bent Sørensen MEDVIND FOTOGRAFI / Digitale leveringsbetingelser Optagelserne er foretaget med et Canon EOS 1Ds kamera. Filerne er lavet fra RAW filer der konverteres til 16 bits Tiff filer hvor evt. korrektion sker. Derefter leveres bil- ledfilerne som standard i 8 bits Tiff filer på ca. 32/26 MB/RGB på autorun CD-rom. Billedfilerne har ikke været proofet på Matchprint, Rainbow eller Cromalin, men alle billedfiler er fremstillet i et kalibreret AdobeRGB(1998) farverum i henhold til Digitale leveringsbetingelser for Dansk Fotografisk Forbund, PF og DJ Fotograferne og bør ses i et tilsvarende kalibreret miljø for at det rette farve/ kontrast/kvalitetsomfang kan vurderes. Medvind Fotografi påtager sig ikke ansvar for det endelige tryk. Der bør laves prøvetryk der godkendes af kunden før endelig trykning. Der er mulighed for at få leveret en ønsket billedfil- størrelse til konkrete print/tryk, da den originale RAW fil kan upsamples i fremragende kvalitet og evt. leveres som en 16 bits Tiff fil. ©MEDVIND/2003 ******************************** Conditions for delivery of digital picturefiles. The pictures are made with a Canon EOS 1Ds digitalcamera. The files are made from RAW files converted to 16 bits Tiff files. After correction delivered as 8 bits Tiff files of 32/26 MB/RGB on autorun CD-rom. "Unsharp mask" have not been applied as the final print size is unknown to me. The pictures have not been proofet on Matchprint, Rainbow or Cromalin, but all files are made in a cali- brated AdobeRGB(1998) colourspace and should only be seen in the same calibrated colourspace for correct evaluation. Medvind Fotografi is not responsible for the final print. Proofprints should be approved by the customer before final print. You can order files for very
Aberdeen welcomes huge oil rig as UK drilling sector gets vital shot in the…
a835 crash braemore
Four people taken to hospital as police investigate 'serious' crash near Braemore
Davie and Tracey Nicoll have worked at Balthayock for 13 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What makes the Balthayock Charolais herd so successful?
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 13
TAKING STOCK: Douglas, Morag and Gerald Smith with two of their five bulls heading to Stirling Bull Sales. Pictures by Kath Flannery.
Smith family of Laurencekirk putting faith in Simmentals
Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace
The popular Spectra festival takes place until February 12 (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Spectra planners should have taken salon appointments into account
RGU Boat Club president Michael Troy and Aberdeen University Boat Club president Kirstin McCallum ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race. Image: Robert Gordon University
Quick times predicted with just one month to go until 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race…
CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Greg Buchan **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Greg Buchan wants Fraserburgh to carry good form into Brora Rangers clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented