Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three-day closure of A96 near Inverurie expected to bring traffic disruption

By Chris Cromar
February 11, 2023, 3:02 pm Updated: February 12, 2023, 5:08 pm
Disruption is expected through the weekend during the resurfacing works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will be closed for three days for resurfacing works to take place near Inveurie.

Disruption is expected, as the route at Milton of Inveramsay about four miles west of the Aberdeenshire town, will shut from Friday evening

The road will be completely closed in both directions between 7:30pm on Friday and 6:30am on Monday, February 20.

It is part of a £1million project to resurface the major route.

There have already been overnight convoys on the A96 near Inverurie for resurfacing works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Diversion route during A96 closure

A diversion will be in place, which will result in drivers leaving the A96 at Crawford Road and head south to Inverurie before turning left on to the B9001.

Traffic will then follow the B9001 north to Wartle, before turning left onto the A920, where it will return to the A96 at Colpy.

Work on the first stretch, between Brandsbutt junction and Strathnaterick Burn has already begun.

Overnight convoys will also be run between 7.30pm on Monday, February 20 and 6.30am on Friday, February 24 to complete the project.

