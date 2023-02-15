Moray Council spends £260k on temporary classrooms that will not be used

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An inquiry will be held into why Moray Council spent £260,000 on temporary pre-school buildings that will not be used.

The two units were to provide accommodation for youngsters attending nursery at Aberlour Primary.

The children were to be moved out to allow for a £900,000 refurbishment at the school, as part of the council’s expansion of early years provision.

However, a proposal to open an outdoor nursery in a field next to the village cemetery was withdrawn.

£260k spend

The site is thought to be unsuitable because of a threat of flooding from the River Spey and problems with access.

But officers had already bought two temporary classrooms for £130,000 each.

An investigation into the incident was called for at a meeting of the audit and scrutiny committee on Wednesday.

Chairman councillor Graham Leadbitter asked chief auditor Dafydd Lewis to look into the matter. And several other elected members approached him with their worries.

Assurances were given that a report would come back to the committee in May.

Speaking after the meeting Mr Leadbitter said: “A number of councillors from different groups have raised concerns over the procedures followed that caused these issues to arise.

“It’s important that a full review of the process is carried out.

‘Significant issue’

“The council’s senior management team have given an assurance that a management review is being undertaken.

“The results of that will be reviewed by the council’s internal auditor and reported back to the committee, where there will be an opportunity for councillors to scrutinise the outcome of that review.

“As with any significant issue like this it is important that lessons are learned and processes improved.”

Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross’s ward includes Aberlour. He asked for an investigation into the procurement of the £260,000 temporary classrooms.

He said: I’m pleased this is going ahead. It is a lot of money.

“It’s not trying to point a finger at anyone. All I want is (the council) to learn from what’s happened”

The Aberlour nursery children were to be moved into temporary accommodation after the Easter holidays until October.

It is not known if a suitable site has been identified.

The latest issue comes after Speyside Glenlivet councillors Mr Ross and Juli Harris were unhappy they had not been informed that the nursery children would be moved out for the renovation in the first place.

Lessons to be learned

In November Mr Ross said it seemed as if councillors were having “the wool pulled over” their eyes.

At the time officers apologised for a lack of communication saying there was no intention to keep information from councillors.

The refurbishment of Aberlour Primary School nursery is part of the council’s expansion of early years service.

It is to provide 1,140 hours of childcare for three- to five-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds.

The project is £3.3 million over budget.

Moray Council will have to make around £28 million in savings over the next two years to balance the budget.