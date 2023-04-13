Wilful fire raising in Moray caused ‘significant risk’ to members of public

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fire on an Moray beach was a “significant” risk to people and property.

Police describe the blaze as “wilful”, after it was set at 3pm on Tuesday, within gorse bushes on the Hopeman East Beach near the public car park.

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “Witness appeal – about 3pm on Tuesday April 11, a fire was wilfully set within the gorse bushes on the Hopeman East Beach near the public car park, presenting a significant risk to members of the public and nearby property.

“Contact Police Scotland with any information.”

Hopeman East Beach is on the Moray Coast Trail.