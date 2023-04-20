BBC Debate Night on the hunt for Elgin audience members

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you want a chance to question Scottish decision-makers? If you live near Elgin, BBC Debate Night is looking for you.

The well-known show is travelling across Scotland from Wednesday, April 26.

The flagship current affairs debate show is returning for its fifth series.

The programme will be filmed in seven Scottish towns and cities over seven weeks.

These include locations in Stirling, Dumfries and Galloway, Ayrshire, Glasgow, Elgin, Perth and Edinburgh.

The BBC programme will be stopping in Elgin on Wednesday, May 24 and is appealing for audience members who want to have their say.

Stephen Jardine: ‘We couldn’t do it without you’

BBC Debate Night presenter Stephen Jardine said everyone was welcome.

“Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland,” he said.

“It gives you the opportunity to put your questions to the country’s decision-makers and public figures.

“We want people from all walks of life. You might be a parent, a carer or a student? Perhaps you run a business or are a frontline worker?

“Retired, self-employed, unemployed or just starting out in the workplace – we need you.

“It’s your questions, stories, experiences and opinions that lead our discussion – so we couldn’t do it without you.”

In past series, the panel on the programme has been made up of a mix of people.

Joining politicians in past shows, musician Ricky Ross, Still Game actress Jane McCarry and author Val McDermid are just some of the panelists who made appearances.

To apply, simply fill out a “two-minute” form on BBC’s website for each person wanting to attend.