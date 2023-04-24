180 whisky bottles up for auction at Craigellachie Whisky Auction

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

180 bottles of whisky will go under the hammer in a fundraising auction to benefit the Speyside village of Craigellachie.

Guide prices range from £14 to £1,800, with the bulk of the bottles up for auction on April 30 being sold on behalf of private sellers, although Craigellachie Village Council will benefit from a commission on sales.

The local community and businesses have donated over 50 bottles for the village council to sell, with all proceeds from these helping them to maintain and improve facilities and amenities in the area.

Up for auction includes a 25-year-old Macallan, which was distilled in 1984 and bottled in 2010, with a valuation of £1,500 to £1,800, while one of the oldest is an Old Glen Elgin, which was distilled in 1947 and is valued between £1,000 to £1,200.

One of the the items donated to Craigellachie Village Council is a small batch limited edition bottle of Craigellachie, which dates from 1993 and is valued at £700.

‘Grateful and delighted’

Chairwoman of Craigellachie Village Council, Jane Tweedie said: “While it is wonderful to be able to offer very rare and exclusive bottles, we are also grateful and delighted to be able to offer a range of more moderately valued whiskies.

“We can assure prospective buyers that, no matter their budget, they will find something of interest at Craigellachie Village Council’s whisky auction on Sunday April 30.”

The Craigellachie Village Hall will be open from noon on April 30, with the auction starting at 2pm.

The catalogue is available to view online and if anyone is unable to attend the auction in person and wants to place a bid, they can download a buyer registration form and email it to whiskyauctioncvc@gmail.com before 9pm on April 29.