Moray Trades Union Council re-established to show ‘solidarity’ with workers

Moray Trades Union Council has officially reformed for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

A group of trade union members in the area has been meeting regularly since November and has now formally re-established the MTUC with help from the Scottish Trade Union Congress.

Trades union councils are local groups of trade unionists who organise to promote the interests of workers and “solidarity with the wider community”.

In the past year, trade unionists in Moray have been involved in a number of activities, including a protest at Elgin Plainstones against the rising cost of living.

As well as this, they held a rally in Elgin Town Hall in support of local teachers, while have been active on picket lines during strikes involving education, rail, postal and telecommunication workers.

MTUC’s initial plans include a campaign to defend local public services against government cuts and joining calls for the Scottish Government’s National Care Service Bill to be substantially rewritten.

‘Promote real worker democracy’

MTUC chairwoman Susan Slater said: “With the rising cost of living and new threats to workers’ rights, it’s never been clearer that Moray needs an active trades union council to promote real worker democracy and fight for our local communities.

“I urge any local trade unionists who are not yet involved with the re-established MTUC to get in touch so we can reach as many workers in as many industries as possible.”

The group’s vice-chairwoman Karen Donaldson said: “I am delighted that after months of trying to get MTUC up and running again this has now been achieved. Thank you to all those who helped make this a reality.

“It is imperative trade unions work jointly to ensure our members’ workplaces are safe and that they are treated fairly. By joining forces with other local trade unions, we can tackle issues which affect more than one area.

“Those who put themselves at risk during Covid are now having to strike for a fair pay, we need to step up and challenge the injustice. Together we are stronger.”