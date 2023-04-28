Moray Trades Union Council re-established to show ‘solidarity’ with workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray Trades Union Council re-established to show ‘solidarity’ with workers

It has been out of action since the Covid-19 pandemic, but trade unionists have been busy in Moray in the past year.

By Chris Cromar
A trade union has been re-established in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A trade union has been re-established in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Moray Trades Union Council has officially reformed for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

A group of trade union members in the area has been meeting regularly since November and has now formally re-established the MTUC with help from the Scottish Trade Union Congress.

Trades union councils are local groups of trade unionists who organise to promote the interests of workers and “solidarity with the wider community”.

Trade unionists have been busy across Moray in the past year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

In the past year, trade unionists in Moray have been involved in a number of activities, including a protest at Elgin Plainstones against the rising cost of living.

As well as this, they held a rally in Elgin Town Hall in support of local teachers, while have been active on picket lines during strikes involving education, rail, postal and telecommunication workers.

MTUC’s initial plans include a campaign to defend local public services against government cuts and joining calls for the Scottish Government’s National Care Service Bill to be substantially rewritten.

‘Promote real worker democracy’

MTUC chairwoman Susan Slater said: “With the rising cost of living and new threats to workers’ rights, it’s never been clearer that Moray needs an active trades union council to promote real worker democracy and fight for our local communities.

“I urge any local trade unionists who are not yet involved with the re-established MTUC to get in touch so we can reach as many workers in as many industries as possible.”

Teacher strikes took place across the country earlier this year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The group’s vice-chairwoman Karen Donaldson said: “I am delighted that after months of trying to get MTUC up and running again this has now been achieved. Thank you to all those who helped make this a reality.

“It is imperative trade unions work jointly to ensure our members’ workplaces are safe and that they are treated fairly. By joining forces with other local trade unions, we can tackle issues which affect more than one area.

“Those who put themselves at risk during Covid are now having to strike for a fair pay, we need to step up and challenge the injustice. Together we are stronger.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
Starbucks will move into the former Burton store in Elgin.
Starbucks move gets timetable as upsizing seen as 'positive' news
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
The safety improvements on the A96 are being carried out after concerns were raised about the number of crashes in the area. Pictured is police at the scene of an accident at Brodie in July 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
New road signs to be installed on A96 at Brodie amid safety concerns
Vistors to Aberdeen beach will be hoping for good weather over the May Day weekend. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Will it stay dry? The weather forecast for the May Day weekend across the…
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith wants the Scottish Government to reconsider its classification of zero hours contracts being a positive destination for school leavers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Zero hours contracts should not be considered a positive destination for school leavers, says…
A by-election in Buckie following the resignation of Lib Dem Christopher Price has cost Moray Council £27k. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie by-election: How the 103-day councillor cost Moray Council £27k
Call for rethink on UK Government 10.1% rise on whisky duty. Image: Shutterstock
Call for rethink on UK Government 10.1% whisky tax rise
Moray Council is also being asked to lobby the Scottish Government to ban disposable vapes.
Ban on disposable vapes being called for in Argyll and Moray
Computer-generated image of the new wind farm operations and maintenance facility in Buckie. Image: Chap Group
Buckie braced for scores of new jobs as 'milestone' project for Moray Firth wind…

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
What a week: No fireworks for Edinburgh but China lights a lantern

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]