Road signs and markings to be reviewed on A96 at Brodie amid safety concerns

Roads authorities have agreed to review the signs and markings at a notorious accident blackspot.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Brodie has been the scene of repeated accidents – with five reported in just one week last summer.

Campaigners have been pushing for changes to the lay-out of the road.

A speed survey has now been carried out by Transport Scotland, with the results currently being reviewed by Amey.

‘Welcome news’

Mr Lochhead said: “Following my multi-agency meeting at Brodie a few months ago where we discussed local concerns over road safety through the village, Transport Scotland and Amey committed to a number of actions which included carrying out new speed surveys in the area.

“Transport Scotland has now confirmed to me that the speed survey is complete and the results are currently being reviewed by Amey.

“The roads authorities also agreed to review the road signage and markings and although this hasn’t yet been carried out, I have been assured by Transport Scotland this will be done early this year.

“I welcome the update and hope the second stage of the review is carried out as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “Transport Scotland agreed that a speed survey would be carried out along with a signage review on the A96 at Brodie.

“These surveys have been undertaken and the results are currently being reviewed by Amey.

“We continue to make progress on safety works around Brodie and will offer further updates to the relevant parties in due course.”

Dualling pressure

Last summer, there were five crashes on the two-mile stretch between Hardmuir and Brodie Countryfare.

An 82-year-old woman was left in a critical condition following a two-car crash and an 83-year old man was seriously hurt.

It comes as the Scottish Government faces mounting pressure to dual the length of the A96 as previously pledged.

The promise to dual the road between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030 was made more than a decade ago, but was cast into doubt when the SNP formed a coalition with the Greens.

North East MSP Liam Kerr raised the road at First Ministers Questions last month, insisting the government take the latest string of A96 accidents as a “wake-up call” to upgrade the road.

In December, it was announced a final decision on the 16 available options for the project will come later this year, with Transport Secretary Jenny Gilruth insisting the government is “absolutely committed” to it.