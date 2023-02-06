Road signs and markings to be reviewed on A96 at Brodie amid safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Road signs and markings to be reviewed on A96 at Brodie amid safety concerns

By Chloe Irvine
February 6, 2023, 3:32 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 6:51 pm
Police at the scene of an accident on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Police at the scene of an accident on the A96 in Brodie in July 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Roads authorities have agreed to review the signs and markings at a notorious accident blackspot.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Brodie has been the scene of repeated accidents – with five reported in just one week last summer.

Campaigners have been pushing for changes to the lay-out of the road.

A speed survey has now been carried out by Transport Scotland, with the results currently being reviewed by Amey.

‘Welcome news’

Mr Lochhead said: “Following my multi-agency meeting at Brodie a few months ago where we discussed local concerns over road safety through the village, Transport Scotland and Amey committed to a number of actions which included carrying out new speed surveys in the area.

“Transport Scotland has now confirmed to me that the speed survey is complete and the results are currently being reviewed by Amey.

“The roads authorities also agreed to review the road signage and markings and although this hasn’t yet been carried out, I have been assured by Transport Scotland this will be done early this year.

The A96 at Brodie has worried safety campaigners for years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I welcome the update and hope the second stage of the review is carried out as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “Transport Scotland agreed that a speed survey would be carried out along with a signage review on the A96 at Brodie.

“These surveys have been undertaken and the results are currently being reviewed by Amey.

“We continue to make progress on safety works around Brodie and will offer further updates to the relevant parties in due course.”

Dualling pressure

Last summer, there were five crashes on the two-mile stretch between Hardmuir and Brodie Countryfare.

An 82-year-old woman was left in a critical condition following a two-car crash and an 83-year old man was seriously hurt.

It comes as the Scottish Government faces mounting pressure to dual the length of the A96 as previously pledged.

The promise to dual the road between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030 was made more than a decade ago, but was cast into doubt when the SNP formed a coalition with the Greens.

North East MSP Liam Kerr raised the road at First Ministers Questions last month, insisting the government take the latest string of A96 accidents as a “wake-up call” to upgrade the road.

In December, it was announced a final decision on the 16 available options for the project will come later this year, with Transport Secretary Jenny Gilruth insisting the government is “absolutely committed” to it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

The Moray coastal town of Cullen will once again host the Cullen Skink World Championships, and reigning champ Margaret Macrae is all set to return.
Cullen Skink World Championships returns to Moray for the first time in three years…
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: ALEXANDER NUJANT
Drunk man wandered into wrong house at 3am and told neighbour: 'You're dead'
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: DAVID MCKENZIE
Drink-driving serviceman had to be restrained after trying to flee scene
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: RAYMOND BOYNE
Convicted paedophile offered to perform sex act on shocked Elgin bus passenger
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: ALEXANDER DUTHIE
Husband hurled brick through window to force way into home and confront estranged wife
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: DAVID SIM
Pensioner admits 'his driving days are over' following roads ban
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs

Most Read

1
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. The A82 got a surprise mention on a popular Canadian podcast, but the quotes will not be adorning a Visit Scotland billboard anytime soon. Picture shows; The A82 near Loch Ness and Canadian podcast host Steve Dangle. n/a. Supplied by Steve Dangle podcast/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The road around Loch Ness is now so bad it’s being slagged off on…
2
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
3
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Three men arrested following death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
4
Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist jailed for unprovoked assault on vulnerable refugees on Aberdeen street
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Aberdeen graduate Andrew Innes guilty of murder of mum and toddler
6
Adrian Pearson made foul-mouthed threats to photographers as he was led away to prison. Image: DC Thomson.
Foul-mouthed Aberdeen man faked seizure in front of funeral mourners
7
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious…
8
8
The opening of the Inn at Port nan Gael and a new campsite will help to put Pennygahel on the remote Ross of Mull back on the map.
Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite
9
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
10
Allan Thompson, also known as Bates, as he looked when he was convicted of rape and now. Image: Northumbria Police/ Facebook.
Tyneside rapist relocated to Aberdeenshire for a year without police knowing

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
The video was played on a billboard in Times Square, New York. Image: Scott Anderson.
From Aberdeen to New York: Bar staff show off Granite City on Times Square…
Post Thumbnail
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Aberdeen University graduate…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists display against Rangers can boost team for steady…
Green Party member steps in to help residents save 60ft Beech tree from their fear-stricken neighbour's incessant felling plot. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Moray councillor backs bid to save 100-year-old Beech tree in Nairn
Barrhead Travel has released its list of Summer holiday destinations for Aberdonians. A view of the beach at Camp de Mar on the island of Mallorca. Image: Shutterstock
Top 10 holiday destination for Aberdonians revealed - is this where you have booked…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell on her pride at making 100 competitive appearances for…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Prof David Worthington published his new book on the Maverick Minister Rev James Fraser Picture shows; Prof David Worthington. Dingwall. Supplied by UHI Date; Unknown
Maverick minister proves you can live a 'significant' life in the Highlands
Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie; award-winning fiddle player Duncan Chisholm and Highland Industrial Supplies director Garry MacKintosh following the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup draw at Urquhart Castle. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson can be Aberdeen's game changer in No. 6 role, says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented