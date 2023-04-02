New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Planning chiefs have approved proposals to extend an Elgin takeaway.

They have also given permission for a new cafe and for a former bank to be turned into a fitness studio in Forres.

In Altyre Estate, there are plans to transform a cottage into a commercial and educational building.

Let’s start with approved plans to build a new storage building at Elgin City FC.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

APPROVED: new store for Elgin City

Elgin City FC will build a new storage building at their ground.

The block will be added next to the dressing rooms at Borough Briggs.

The football club’s general manager Kieran Carty has lodged the plans.

SUBMITTED:Static caravan at Pluscarden Abbey

Moray monks want to use a caravan as an office and accommodation for a consultant leading their project to build a new women’s retreat.

Gleeson Historic Building Consultants has submitted an application on behalf of Brother Michael De Klerk to site a static caravan between the current St Scholastica’s women’s retreat centre and boundary wall at Pluscarden Abbey near Elgin.

APPROVED: new coffee shop for Forres

A former retail unit will be turned into a coffee shop.

The change of use will take place at 6 Falconer Avenue.

Susan Longmuir Architect had lodged the plans on behalf of K’s Coffee Shop Limited.

The firm was set up last November by Susan Margaret Farish and Stephanie Wallace.

APPROVED: extension to Elgin takeaway

In Elgin, the owner of hot food takeaway Natural Taste will demolish the existing store.

The plan by Irfan Ashraf involves extensions to the takeaway at 1 Springfield Road.

S Reid Design in Aberlour was the agent for the application.

SUBMITTED: Cottage to education

A former cottage could be turned into a mixed-use commercial and educational building.

Harry Taylor and Company is representing Blairs Steading LLP in the application for the changes to the Pond cottage on Blairs Home Farm within Altyre Estate near Forres.

Work proposed includes an extension to the house and some demolition work.

APPROVED: New life for Forres TSB

A former bank will be turned into a fitness studio.

Last April, the TSB premises in Forres were closed down.

It came as around 70 outlets shut their doors around the UK.

TSB blamed a further decline in the number of people visiting branches as more customers turned to online banking.

John Craig will breathe new life into the empty building on 156 High Street.

It is now being earmarked as a fitness studio.

The studio will be used between 9am and 8pm from Monday to Saturday.

On average, there will be four one-hour classes per day.

The work will include removing the bank teller’s desk.

Two staff will be on at any time in the studio and there are expected to be 40 clients per day.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

