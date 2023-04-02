New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe

Our round-up also has news of plans to site a carvan at Pluscardan Abbey and to convert a Moray cottage into an educational and commercial centre.

By Sean McAngus
New life for former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life for former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps

Welcome to our weekly update of planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have approved proposals to extend an Elgin takeaway.

They have also given permission for a new cafe and for a former bank to be turned into a fitness studio in Forres.

In Altyre Estate, there are plans to transform a cottage into a commercial and  educational building.

Let’s start with approved plans to build a new storage building at Elgin City FC.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

APPROVED: new store for Elgin City

Elgin City FC will build a new storage building at their ground.

The block will be added next to the dressing rooms at Borough Briggs.

The football club’s general manager Kieran Carty has lodged the plans.

Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.

SUBMITTED:Static caravan at Pluscarden Abbey

The proposed caravan. Image: Pluscarden Abbey

Moray monks want to use a caravan as an office and accommodation for a consultant leading their project to build a new women’s retreat.

Gleeson Historic Building Consultants has submitted an application on behalf of Brother Michael De Klerk to site a static caravan between the current St Scholastica’s women’s retreat centre and boundary wall at Pluscarden Abbey near Elgin.

APPROVED: new coffee shop for Forres

A former retail unit will be turned into a coffee shop.

The change of use will take place at 6 Falconer Avenue.

Falconer Avenue. Image: Google Maps.

Susan Longmuir Architect had lodged the plans on behalf of K’s Coffee Shop Limited.

The firm was set up last November by Susan Margaret Farish and Stephanie Wallace.

Signage for new coffee shop. Image: Moray Council

APPROVED: extension to Elgin takeaway

In Elgin, the owner of hot food takeaway Natural Taste will demolish the existing store.

The plan by Irfan Ashraf involves extensions to the takeaway at 1 Springfield Road.

S Reid Design in Aberlour was the agent for the application.

Natural Taste takeaway in Elgin. Image: Google Maps

SUBMITTED: Cottage to education

A former cottage could be turned into a mixed-use commercial and educational building.

Harry Taylor and Company is representing Blairs Steading LLP in the application for the changes to the Pond cottage on Blairs Home Farm within Altyre Estate near Forres.

Work proposed includes an extension to the house and some demolition work.

Pond cottage.

APPROVED: New life for Forres TSB

A former bank will be turned into a fitness studio.

Last April, the TSB premises in Forres were closed down.

It came as around 70 outlets shut their doors around the UK.

TSB blamed a further decline in the number of people visiting branches as more customers turned to online banking.

Former Forres TSB could be turned into a fitness studio. Image: Google Maps

John Craig will breathe new life into the empty building on 156 High Street.

It is now being earmarked as a fitness studio.

The studio will be used between 9am and 8pm from Monday to Saturday.

On average, there will be four one-hour classes per day.

A general view of Forres High Street featuring the Tolbooth. Councillors have urged planners to remember parking for those who need to use cars in their regeneration plans.
Forres High Street. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The work will include removing the bank teller’s desk.

Two staff will be on at any time in the studio and there are expected to be 40 clients per day.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

