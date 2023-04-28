Starbucks move gets timetable as upsizing seen as ‘positive’ news

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coffee giants will move into the former Burtons store in Elgin High Street in the summer, it has emerged.

The shop at 122 High Street was closed for good after owners Arcadia went into administration.

There were about six job losses from the Elgin store.

Last month, we revealed the plans for signs to be erected for coffee chain Starbucks at the empty unit.

Now permission for the signage has been granted.

It is understood Starbucks will move away from their current premises at 143 High Street in Elgin and into their new home in the middle of June.

The firm hope the move will improve the visibility of the cafe to shoppers walking by on Elgin High Street.

The coffee giants were approached for comment.

Reaction to move

News of the giants moving away from their current premises sparked mixed reactions.

Some locals welcomed the new use for a empty unit. While others questioned the move.

Nikki Wilson said: “I hope they stay where they are, it’s always nice and warm sitting out there on a nice day, other side of the High Street is always freezing.”

While Andy Allardyce added: “It’s just across the road no big deal.”

Elgin councillor Graham Leadbitter welcomed the news.

He said: “It is very positive to see a larger retail unit being occupied and brought back into use after some time.

“Meanwhile, a smaller unit being vacant will be open up opportunities and I’m sure there will be strong demand for it.”

How many Starbucks are nearby?

The current Starbucks store is on the High Street.

Meanwhile, there is also a drive-thru Starbucks at Elgin Business Park.

The £12 million park is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

Previous plans to breathe new life into Burtons

This move comes after previous attempts have failed.

Back in 2021, Welsh-based retailer Knightsbridge House Boutique earmarked this store to move into and advertised for staff.

However, the firm that sells “affordable ladies clothing sourced from all over the world” pulled the plug on the takeover.

Meanwhile, last March, Sava Estates received planning permission to transform the retail shop into a restaurant.

But again, nothing happened.

