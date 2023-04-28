Starbucks move gets timetable as upsizing seen as ‘positive’ news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starbucks move gets timetable as upsizing seen as ‘positive’ news

Finally new life will be breathed into Burton store after previous efforts failed.

By Sean McAngus
Starbucks will move into the former Burton store in Elgin.
Coffee giants signage approved for former Burton store in Elgin High Street.

Coffee giants will move into the former Burtons store in Elgin High Street in the summer, it has emerged.

The shop at 122 High Street was closed for good after owners Arcadia went into administration.

There were about six job losses from the Elgin store.

Former Burton store on Elgin High Street.

Last month, we revealed the plans for signs to be erected for coffee chain Starbucks at the empty unit.

Now permission for the signage has been granted.

It is understood Starbucks will move away from their current premises at 143 High Street in Elgin and into their new home in the middle of June.

The firm hope the move will improve the visibility of the cafe to shoppers walking by on Elgin High Street.

The coffee giants were approached for comment.

Reaction to move

News of the giants moving away from their current premises sparked mixed reactions.

Some locals welcomed the new use for a empty unit. While others questioned the move.

Nikki Wilson said: “I hope they stay where they are, it’s always nice and warm sitting out there on a nice day, other side of the High Street is always freezing.”

While Andy Allardyce added: “It’s just across the road no big deal.”

Sketch for Starbucks at former Burtons Store. Image: Moray Council

Elgin councillor Graham Leadbitter welcomed the news.

He said: “It is very positive to see a larger retail unit being occupied and brought back into use after some time.

“Meanwhile, a smaller unit being vacant will be open up opportunities and I’m sure there will be strong demand for it.”

How many Starbucks are nearby?

The current Starbucks store is on the High Street.

Meanwhile, there is also a drive-thru Starbucks at Elgin Business Park.

The £12 million park is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The current Starbucks store on Elgin High Street is pictured.
Current Starbucks store on Elgin High Street.

Previous plans to breathe new life into Burtons

This move comes after previous attempts have failed.

Back in 2021, Welsh-based retailer Knightsbridge House Boutique earmarked this store to move into and advertised for staff.

However, the firm that sells “affordable ladies clothing sourced from all over the world” pulled the plug on the takeover.

Shoppers take advantage of the Boxing day sales at Elgin’s Burtons store in 2001. Image: Bobby Nelson

Meanwhile, last March, Sava Estates received planning permission to transform the retail shop into a restaurant.

But again, nothing happened.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Got a story?

Do you have a Moray story you want to share?

Get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk or calling 07813 400566.

The Future of Elgin

