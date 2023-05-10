Portknockie to feature in crime fiction novel thanks to author’s move to Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Portknockie to feature in crime fiction novel thanks to author’s move to Moray

Portknockie will be immortalised in a trilogy.

By Sean McAngus
Crime writer Michael Elliott pictured with his latest book and the Bow Fiddle Rock in the background. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Crime writer Michael Elliott pictured with his latest book and the Bow Fiddle Rock in the background. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Portknockie already boasts the world famous Bow Fiddle Rock.

Now, crime author Michael Elliott has featured the “friendly” village in his latest book following the criminal activities of  gangsters.

Killing Shadows is the last of a trilogy that follows on from The Wrong Man and New Blood, which is a story spanning 30 years.

Last June, he and his wife Debbie swapped Mansfield in Nottinghamshire for Portknockie after falling in love with the area.

He has featured the village in his latest book in tribute to the warm welcome by locals.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Michael said: “Portknockie ticks all the boxes and it is like the Yorkshire Dales by the sea.

“It has all the hills, open spaces and beautiful sea.

“My wife and I had talked about moving away from Mansfield for a quieter life at some point.

“A house came up for sale in Portknockie a day before we visited the local area for a break and then we moved up.

“We love living in this area. ”

Crime writer Michael Elliott. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The author is thankful for the warm welcome by locals.

He added: “The people are so friendly and it has everything you need… a pub, a hotel, a shop, a fish and chip shop, a Chinese take away, and a hairdresser… there’s nothing not to like.

“I have received a lot of support from the local community with my writing which is greatly appreciated.”

What is the book about?

The book also features Cullen.

He explained: “Once I was here, I knew I just had to include the local area somehow, so without giving too much away, I bring the family up to the village as they have ‘a bit of business’ to sort out.

“They stay in a cottage for three nights and of course enjoy the local hospitality, enjoying a pint or two locally and eat in the local fish and chip shop.

“The story centres on a crime family from Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, their rise to power, and their battle to remain at the top.

Crime writer Michael Elliott. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

“In Killing Shadows, Phoebe is the head of the family.

“She assumed that position unexpectedly and is certainly a woman in a man’s world, something she gets reminded of throughout.

“Phoebe is told she’ll always be in the shadow of men. She has to prove herself, and in doing so, has to defend, and fight for everything the family has built up over the past few decades.”

Click here to purchase his latest book.

