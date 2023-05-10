Portknockie to feature in crime fiction novel thanks to author’s move to Moray

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portknockie already boasts the world famous Bow Fiddle Rock.

Now, crime author Michael Elliott has featured the “friendly” village in his latest book following the criminal activities of gangsters.

Killing Shadows is the last of a trilogy that follows on from The Wrong Man and New Blood, which is a story spanning 30 years.

Last June, he and his wife Debbie swapped Mansfield in Nottinghamshire for Portknockie after falling in love with the area.

Michael said: “Portknockie ticks all the boxes and it is like the Yorkshire Dales by the sea.

“It has all the hills, open spaces and beautiful sea.

“My wife and I had talked about moving away from Mansfield for a quieter life at some point.

“A house came up for sale in Portknockie a day before we visited the local area for a break and then we moved up.

“We love living in this area. ”

The author is thankful for the warm welcome by locals.

He added: “The people are so friendly and it has everything you need… a pub, a hotel, a shop, a fish and chip shop, a Chinese take away, and a hairdresser… there’s nothing not to like.

“I have received a lot of support from the local community with my writing which is greatly appreciated.”

What is the book about?

The book also features Cullen.

He explained: “Once I was here, I knew I just had to include the local area somehow, so without giving too much away, I bring the family up to the village as they have ‘a bit of business’ to sort out.

“They stay in a cottage for three nights and of course enjoy the local hospitality, enjoying a pint or two locally and eat in the local fish and chip shop.

“The story centres on a crime family from Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, their rise to power, and their battle to remain at the top.

“In Killing Shadows, Phoebe is the head of the family.

“She assumed that position unexpectedly and is certainly a woman in a man’s world, something she gets reminded of throughout.

“Phoebe is told she’ll always be in the shadow of men. She has to prove herself, and in doing so, has to defend, and fight for everything the family has built up over the past few decades.”

