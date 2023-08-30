John McMaster backs Aberdeen to grasp Europa League group stage chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John McMaster backs Aberdeen to grasp Europa League group stage chance

The Dons take on BK Hacken in the second leg of the Europa League play-off at Pittodrie on Thursday night.

By Callum Law
Dons legend John McMaster is optimistic about Aberdeen's chances against BK Hacken
Gothenburg Great John McMaster believes Aberdeen will be back to their best against BK Hacken and secure a place in the Europa League group stages.

After a 2-2 draw in Sweden last week the play-off tie is perfectly set-up ahead of the second leg at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Victory would earn the Dons a spot in the Europa League group phase with defeat meaning they will drop down to the Europa Conference League.

Following their exertions against Hacken last Thursday the Reds struggled in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

But McMaster – who won every domestic honour with Aberdeen as well as the European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup – is expecting a much improved display and reckons Barry Robson’s side can handle competing on multiple fronts.

The 68-year-old said: “If you want to be a successful side then you need to be able to cope with the demands of playing in Europe on top of your domestic games.

“Sir Alex Ferguson used to say to us ‘do you want to play in Europe or be sitting in the house watching Coronation Street?’

“I think the players will respond well to Sunday, they can be confident because they’ve shown they can be a lot better, such as in the second half against Hacken last week.

“I’m sure the players will be desperate to put on a show after Sunday and playing in front of a full house in a European tie is why you play the game.

“This is a great opportunity for Aberdeen to be in the Europa League group stages.”

McMaster heading to Highland capital

  • John McMaster will be appearing at Inverness Golf Club on Friday night to promote his autobiography McMaster and Commander: The Business of Winning.

Alongside former Caledonian player John Docherty, McMaster will be telling stories from his career and will have a selection of memorabilia on show.

Tickets are priced at £10 and doors open at 7pm.

