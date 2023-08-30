John McMaster backs Aberdeen to grasp Europa League group stage chance

Gothenburg Great John McMaster believes Aberdeen will be back to their best against BK Hacken and secure a place in the Europa League group stages.

After a 2-2 draw in Sweden last week the play-off tie is perfectly set-up ahead of the second leg at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Victory would earn the Dons a spot in the Europa League group phase with defeat meaning they will drop down to the Europa Conference League.

Following their exertions against Hacken last Thursday the Reds struggled in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

But McMaster – who won every domestic honour with Aberdeen as well as the European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup – is expecting a much improved display and reckons Barry Robson’s side can handle competing on multiple fronts.

The 68-year-old said: “If you want to be a successful side then you need to be able to cope with the demands of playing in Europe on top of your domestic games.

“Sir Alex Ferguson used to say to us ‘do you want to play in Europe or be sitting in the house watching Coronation Street?’

“I think the players will respond well to Sunday, they can be confident because they’ve shown they can be a lot better, such as in the second half against Hacken last week.

“I’m sure the players will be desperate to put on a show after Sunday and playing in front of a full house in a European tie is why you play the game.

“This is a great opportunity for Aberdeen to be in the Europa League group stages.”

McMaster heading to Highland capital

John McMaster will be appearing at Inverness Golf Club on Friday night to promote his autobiography McMaster and Commander: The Business of Winning.

Alongside former Caledonian player John Docherty, McMaster will be telling stories from his career and will have a selection of memorabilia on show.

Tickets are priced at £10 and doors open at 7pm.