Moray A96 reopened at Fochabers following two hour closure due to police incident Police say the incident involved a concern for person. By Cameron Roy June 13 2023, 6.24pm The A96 at Spey Bridge, near Fochabers was closed for over two hours. Image: Jasperimage.