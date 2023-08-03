Have sonar devices curbed Elgin’s gull menace?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Have sonar devices curbed Elgin’s gull menace?

Machines were placed on buildings around the town for a 12-week period to try and prevent the birds from breeding.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Have sonar devices helped alleviate Elgin's urban gull menace?
Have sonar devices helped alleviate Elgin's urban gull menace? Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Sonar devices installed to try and control Elgin’s urban gull population may have had an impact.

Machines were placed on buildings around the town for a 12 week period to try and prevent the birds from breeding.

Elgin Common Good Fund spent £15,000 to rent eight devices and have them installed by vermin control specialists in April.

A full report on how successful the project has been will go before councillors in the next few weeks.

How is Elgin’s gull problem?

But first a meeting will be held with elected members, council officers and Elgin Bid to consider a way forward.

Anecdotal evidence received by Elgin Community Council from locals suggests the devices have had some impact.

Chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “Folk have been saying the gulls were fairly quiet until this last few weeks or so.

“Since then they’ve gone berserk.

“So it looks as if they’ve had some sort of effect as that coincides with the devices being switched off.

Gulls at Doocot Park in New Elgin
Gulls at Doocot Park in New Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“But I know folk in an area of New Elgin who are still demented with the gulls, and have been all summer.

“So there are pockets that the devices didn’t appear to be covering.”

The machines were installed across the town after initial trials carried out by Elgin Bid proved positive.

One machine operating on top of the St Giles Centre on the High Street saw the number of nests reduce from over 100 to six.

Still signs of a gull problem in Elgin

Elgin South councillor John Divers has been trying to deal with the gull menace for years.

And he is aware some areas have not benefited from the sonar scheme.

However he is confident those issues can be addressed before next year’s breeding season starts.

Mr Divers said: We’ve not used these devices before so this year is the first toe in the water so to speak.

Elgin South councillor John Divers
Elgin South councillor John Divers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

“Some people have said that chicks have been born in July.

“If that’s the case then we can look at possibly extending the length of time the devices are on site to four months.

“That’s the point of the meeting. We can look at the evidence and decide where we we go from there.

“I know people are frustrated with the legislation, we are too.

“But you can’t go breaking the law.”

Stricter conditions for licences needed to deal with gulls have been brought in by NatureScot.

Previously one could be used to cover a street or particular area. Now each householder has to apply separately.

It is illegal to kill the birds or disturb their nests.

