RAF Lossiemouth fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian bombers near Shetland

RAF Lossiemouth is one of two UK quick reaction alert bases able to launch fighter jets fast and efficiently.

By Ross Hempseed
RAF Typhoons were launched to intercept two Russian bombers north of Shetland.
RAF Typhoons were launched to intercept two Russian bombers north of Shetland.

Fighter jets were launched from RAF Lossiemouth following reports of Russian bombers flying north of Shetland this morning.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) deployed the Typhoon jets as part of the quick reaction alert (QRA) system to intercept the Russian planes.

These were long-range maritime patrol bombers flying within Nato’s northern air policing area.

RAF Lossiemouth is one of only two QRA bases in the UK, the other near Lincoln, used to rapidly intercept potentially hostile aircraft.

These Russian aircraft, used for reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare, were shadowed by the Typhoons as they travelled through international airspace.

In addition, a Voyager refuelling aircraft was also launched to provide aerial refuelling should the Typhoons remain in the air for an extended period.

RAF Lossiemouth deployed Typhoon jets as part of the quick reaction alert scheme.

‘The adrenaline kicked in’

Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, said: “RAF crews at Lossiemouth maintain a constant watch over UK airspace and are always ready to take action at a moment’s notice to keep our country safe.

“Pilots launched in their Typhoon jets to intercept two Russian long-range bombers this morning, monitoring them as they passed north of the Shetland Islands, ready to counter any potential threat to UK territory.”

The lead RAF Typhoon pilot said: “It’s really satisfying to know we’ve been able to make a successful intercept, maintaining the integrity of UK and Nato airspace.

“When the alarm for a scramble happened in the early hours of the morning, the adrenaline kicked in.

“Working in tandem with ground control operators, and with air-to-air refuelling from an RAF Voyager, we were able to stay on task until the mission was complete, and the target aircraft departed the UK’s area of interest.”

Pilots from Lossiemouth recently completed a four-month deployment to lead Nato’s air policing mission in Estonia, where more than 50 air intercepts of this kind were carried out.

