Roundabout marriage proposal in Elgin takes a dramatic twist

An apparent marriage proposal gone wrong at an Elgin roundabout has caused a stir.

Bedsheets with spray painted messages wishing people happy birthday are almost an everyday occurrence at the Edgar Road and Linkwood Road roundabout.

However, a series of signs this week has left people intrigued – and keen for closure about what has actually happened.

Roundabout marriage proposal

Two signs appeared next to each other on the Edgar Road roundabout yesterday afternoon.

The first is from a mystery romantic asking a woman called Rachel to marry them.

However, the proposal is immediately rejected in dramatic style.

A neighbouring sign reads: “No! You slept with my brother.”

It is not known if the second sign is from the first person immediately withdrawing their proposal to Rachel or from Rachel herself rejecting the offer.

However, the lettering in the rejection message appears to be almost identical to the first.

Elgin wants to know what happens next

Ever since the marriage proposal signs appeared on the Edgar Road roundabout, motorists in Elgin have been waiting to find out what happens next.

No extra messages have appeared today, leaving only a sign wishing someone called Sandi a happy 40th birthday next to them.

Readers on social media have been quick to discuss what has happened.

One said: “So who is the lucky Rachel? I hope she said yes.”

Another added: “Was wondering the same thing, wondering if her brother will give his blessing.”

A third wrote: “Is this a proposal and her answer? I’m so confused.”

Meanwhile, others were suspicious about the intent behind the message.

One said: “Would have been funnier if the writing wasn’t the same on both signs.”

Another wrote: “The reply is the exact same writing and done by the same person so it’s just a good laugh would be my guess.”