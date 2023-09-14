Roundabout marriage proposal in Elgin takes a dramatic twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Roundabout marriage proposal in Elgin takes a dramatic twist

The signs have left drivers wanting to know what has happened.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Two bedsheets attached to fencing side-by-side. One saying "Will you marry me Rachel?", one on right saying "No! You slepy with my brother."
The marriage proposal bedsheets have caused a stir amongst Elgin drivers. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

An apparent marriage proposal gone wrong at an Elgin roundabout has caused a stir.

Bedsheets with spray painted messages wishing people happy birthday are almost an everyday occurrence at the Edgar Road and Linkwood Road roundabout.

However, a series of signs this week has left people intrigued – and keen for closure about what has actually happened.

Roundabout marriage proposal

Two signs appeared next to each other on the Edgar Road roundabout yesterday afternoon.

The first is from a mystery romantic asking a woman called Rachel to marry them.

However, the proposal is immediately rejected in dramatic style.

A neighbouring sign reads: “No! You slept with my brother.”

Image of fencing at Edgar Road roundabout with bedsheet saying "happy 40th sandi" and two others fallen to ground.
No extra messages have been attached to the fencing today with the marriage proposal now hanging loose. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

It is not known if the second sign is from the first person immediately withdrawing their proposal to Rachel or from Rachel herself rejecting the offer.

However, the lettering in the rejection message appears to be almost identical to the first.

Elgin wants to know what happens next

Ever since the marriage proposal signs appeared on the Edgar Road roundabout, motorists in Elgin have been waiting to find out what happens next.

No extra messages have appeared today, leaving only a sign wishing someone called Sandi a happy 40th birthday next to them.

Readers on social media have been quick to discuss what has happened.

One said: “So who is the lucky Rachel? I hope she said yes.”

Google maps image of signs attached to fencing at Edgar Road roundabout.
Signs are often attached to the fencing at the Edgar Road roundabout. Image: Google

Another added: “Was wondering the same thing, wondering if her brother will give his blessing.”

A third wrote: “Is this a proposal and her answer? I’m so confused.”

Meanwhile, others were suspicious about the intent behind the message.

One said: “Would have been funnier if the writing wasn’t the same on both signs.”

Another wrote: “The reply is the exact same writing and done by the same person so it’s just a good laugh would be my guess.”

