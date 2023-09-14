Peterhead to face Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round

Peterhead will welcome Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United to Balmoor in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The sides will meet in the Blue Toon on the weekend of October 14-15.

Peterhead were beaten 3-0 by United earlier this season when they met in the group stage of the League Cup at Tannadice in July with the Blue Toon ending the match with 10 men after Ryan Strachan was sent off.

Raith Rovers will meet Montrose, holders Hamilton head to East Kilbride and Falkirk have home advantage against Queen’s Park.

Airdrieonians will travel to Alloa or Rangers B, Queen of the South will meet Arbroath and Greenock Morton will host Kelty Hearts.

Welsh side The New Saints, the one remaining non-Scottish team left in the competition, have a home tie against East Fife.

The draw for the 4⃣th Round of the @SPFLTrust Trophy has now been concluded 🏆 Fixtures scheduled for the weekend of October 14/15 🗓️ Which tie has caught your eye? 👀 pic.twitter.com/6g3TnNltuz — SPFL (@spfl) September 14, 2023

SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round draw:

Raith Rovers v Montrose

East Kilbride v Hamilton Academical

Falkirk v Queen’s Park

Rangers B or Alloa Athletic v Airdrieonians

Queen of the South v Arbroath

Greenock Morton v Kelty Hearts

The New Saints v East Fife

Peterhead v Dundee United

Ties are subject to live broadcast selections.

