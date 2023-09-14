Peterhead to face Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead to face Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round

The Blue Toon will host Jim Goodwin's side at Balmoor on the weekend of October 14-15.

By Danny Law
Andy McCarthy battles with Dundee United's Tony Watt at Tannadice.
Andy McCarthy battles with Dundee United's Tony Watt. Image: SNS.

Peterhead will welcome Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United to Balmoor in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The sides will meet in the Blue Toon on the weekend of October 14-15.

Peterhead were beaten 3-0 by United earlier this season when they met in the group stage of the League Cup at Tannadice in July with the Blue Toon ending the match with 10 men after Ryan Strachan was sent off. 

Raith Rovers will meet Montrose, holders Hamilton head to East Kilbride and Falkirk have home advantage against Queen’s Park.

Airdrieonians will travel to Alloa or Rangers B, Queen of the South will meet Arbroath and Greenock Morton will host Kelty Hearts.

Welsh side The New Saints, the one remaining non-Scottish team left in the competition, have a home tie against East Fife.

SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round draw: 

Raith Rovers v Montrose

East Kilbride v Hamilton Academical

Falkirk v Queen’s Park

Rangers B or Alloa Athletic v Airdrieonians

Queen of the South v Arbroath

Greenock Morton v Kelty Hearts

The New Saints v East Fife

Peterhead v Dundee United

Ties are subject to live broadcast selections.

Fourth-round ties are scheduled for the weekend of October 14-15.

