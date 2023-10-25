‘I find girls your age group sexy’: Highland paedophile, 62, snared by decoy posing as child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘I find girls your age group sexy’: Highland paedophile, 62, snared by decoy posing as child

Harry Croft made sexual comments to the decoy and asked her for naked photographs.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A paedophile told an internet decoy posing as a child that he found “girls your age group sexy”, a court has heard.

Harry Croft, 62, messaged a profile purporting to be a 10 or 11-year-old child and told her he likes young girls.

He made sexual comments to the decoy and asked her for naked photographs, suggesting she obscure her face so that she could not be identified.

Croft appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of sexually communicating with a person he believed to be a child under the age of 13 and causing them to look at a sexual image.

Decoy posed as child online

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that the actual recipient of the messages was a woman who “identifies people seeking contact with children on the internet”.

She said the woman had created a decoy profile for the girl with the username “offskoolsick” which had then been contacted by Croft who told her if he was closer he would “offer to rub and kiss your stomach” before making a sexual comment.

He asked the decoy for her name and number and the conversations continued over WhatsApp.

Over the course of the communication Croft repeatedly asked for images of the girl naked and told her: “I find girls your age group sexy”.

He also sent images of a sexual nature and discussed engaging in sexual activity with her, despite being reminded of the age of the ‘girl’.

Facebook live-stream

A group was then assembled to confront Croft at his home in Glenelg Gardens, Nairn, and this was live-streamed over Facebook.

Croft was not at home when the group called but a person at the address answered the door and confirmed that images sent to the decoy had been taken inside the property.

Police were called and information was handed over, resulting in Croft’s arrest for communicating indecently with a child.

During his police interview, Croft accepted that he had contacted a person purporting to be a 10-year-old girl but denied any chat would have progressed to physical contact.

An examination of his mobile confirmed the number was a match to the phone that had sent the messages.

Messages had been deleted but a profile matching the one that had communicated with the decoy was found.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Croft, invited the court to call for reports before proceeding to sentence.

Sheriff Sara Matheson ordered a criminal justice social work report and an assessment for the Moving Forward Making Changes programme – designed to address sexual offending.

She told Croft, whose address was given as being a “prisoner”: “Your name will now be placed on the sex offenders register.”

The case will call again in December.

