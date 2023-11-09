Defibrillator stolen from Elgin Baptist Church

Police are on the hunt for a defibrillator which was stolen from a premises in Elgin.

Officers are appealing for information after the vital medical device was taken from the Elgin Baptist Church between Tuesday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 8.

The defibrillator was located on the wall of the church facing onto Reidhaven Street.

PC Karra Laing said: “We are keen to establish the circumstances as to this theft and the whereabouts of the defibrillator now.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information regarding the theft to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting crime report number CR/0316854/23.”