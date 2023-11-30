Findhorn and Forres arts cash row: Groups’ anger at councillor’s funding comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Findhorn and Forres arts cash row: Groups’ anger at councillor’s funding comments

Dance North Scotland, Findhorn Bay Arts and Universal Hall Promotions feel Sandy Keith did not recognise work they do across Moray.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Storm the puppet formed part of Findhorn Bay Arts Source to See Festival. The group is one of three hitting out at councillor Sandy Keith following his comments on arts funding distribution in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Three arts organisations have hit out at an Elgin councillor after he criticised Creative Scotland’s distribution of grants in Moray.

Dance North Scotland, Findhorn Bay Arts and Universal Hall Promotions feel Sandy Keith did not recognise work they do across the whole area.

Mr Keith called the national arts organisations distribution of grants in Moray “scandalous”.

It came after figures he received from Creative Scotland shows almost £2.26 million has been given to groups and individuals in Moray since 2020.

‘Reach across the region’

However nearly £2.1 million – almost 93% – went to organisations and individuals in the IV36 postcode. That area includes Findhorn and Forres.

The numbers exclude £615,450 for the youth music initiative run by Moray Council.

But the organisations, all based in Findhorn, feel his comments were unfair.

They believe they work “tirelessly” so communities all over Moray benefit from opportunities.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith.

However Mr Keith said his criticism was aimed at Creative Scotland, and commended the work of all three organisations.

In an open letter, the groups say their services “reach across the region” with cultural impacts going “much further afield”.

They said: “Universal Hall Promotions plays an important role on the Scottish touring circuit and presents an eclectic and high-quality programme of theatre, dance and music, drawing audiences from across Moray and beyond.

‘Eclectic’ arts programme

“Dance North Scotland operates a Regional Artist Network and support scheme that offers financial and practical support to dance artists throughout Moray, the Highlands and beyond.

“Every year, the organisation programmes and presents RISE, a festival of contemporary dance and performance.

“In recent years, the RISE programme platformed work from local, national and international artists, with performances … in Elgin, Fochabers and at Milltown Airfield, as well as in Findhorn.”

Universal Hall at Findhorn Foundation.

They added Dance North also brought performances to Burghead and Forres.

The group also runs dance classes for young people, those with Parkinson’s and the over 60s in several locations.

And as part of Arts in Moray Culture Collective, ran free arts events in Elgin, Findhorn, Forres, Cummingston and Rothes.

Since starting more then 10 years ago, they say Findhorn Bay Arts has grown from a biennial festival into a group connecting and celebrating Moray’s communities, places and people.

They said: “It provides year-round opportunities that seek to bring cultural, economic and social benefit to the region, as well as those living and working in it.”

Also they added the group is “driven by a passion for celebrating and promoting the rural region of Moray”.

All three organisations received Covid emergency funding to support work across the area to fill gaps in creative provision.

It enabled 13 artists to work with 18 community partners delivering benefits to 1,039 people.

‘I congratulate them on their hard work and efforts’

The organisations are calling for a meeting with Mr Keith to discuss their remits.

They also welcomed support they have received since his comments were reported.

It includes backing from councillors Scott Lawrence and Draeyk Van Der Horn. Elgin based theatre company Out of the Darkness has also given support.

Representatives from the theatre company said: “Out of the Darkness has not applied for any funding with Creative Scotland.

Welcome support from councillors and theatre group

“We fully support the work of Findhorn Bay Arts, Dance North, Universal Hall Promotions and all the fantastic work and creative opportunities that these companies bring to Moray.”

Mr Keith had questioned why no grants had been distributed to organisations in Elgin, including the theatre group.

He said: “In no way am I criticising Findhorn Bay Arts, Dance North or the Universal Hall.

“I congratulate them on their hard work and efforts to secure funding. And I wish them every success in the future.

“My issue is with the way Creative Scotland distributes funds.

“It is a publicly funded body, and it doesn’t appear to be monitoring where grants are going.

Creative Scotland funding distribution

“Since 2020 not a single penny has gone to an organisation based in Elgin. I just want to know why that is.”

Creative Scotland gives out funding from the National Lottery and Scottish Government.

It also supports creative industries and helps people gain experience in the sector.

Since 2020 Findhorn Bay Arts has received £726,257 through the organisation.

Awards for Dance North totalled £596,232 and Universal Hall received £328,889.

Conversation