Home News Moray

Closed Forres hotel could become temporary home for Erskine veterans charity

The charity has long-term plans for a base in the town's former Leanchoil Hospital but says they are needed sooner.

By Sean McAngus
The Victoria Hotel in Forres.
The Victoria Hotel in Forres.

Armed forces charity Erskine wants to transform a Forres hotel into an activity and day centre for veterans.

The group already has long-term plans to open in the town’s former Leanchoil hospital, but says their services are needed now.

Since 1864, Victoria Hotel has been a landmark at the west end of Forres.

Over the years, it has held endless dances, functions and family celebrations. It operated as a hotel until January 2020.

Victoria Hotel in Forres, which could be used by the charity Erskine
Victoria Hotel in Forres.

Now Erskine has revealed they have had a conditional officer to buy the hotel on Tytler Street in Forres accepted.

The charity already has the Reid MacEwen Centre in Bishopton, near Glasgow.

Chief executive Ian Cumming said: “We intend to transform the Victoria Hotel into a veterans activities centre, in the mould of our flagship centre in the Erskine Veterans Village in Bishopton.

“Here, veterans of all ages, can benefit from learning new skills and hobbies, building new support networks, and staying active – with a hot meal, tea, coffee, and friendly banter always readily available.

“Erskine Veterans Activities Centres have been proved to deliver life-changing and life-saving services, which we want to replicate across Scotland.”

What is the long-term project at Leanchoil Hospital?

Leanchoil Hospital in Forres, with boarded up windows
Leanchoil Hospital in Forres. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The charity has already partnered with the Leanchoil Trust in their plans to turn the Leanchoil Hospital into a community hub, veterans centre and affordable housing project in 2027.

However the charity believes the service is needed sooner.

Moray has a higher-than-average population of armed forces, with RAF Lossiemouth and Kinloss Barracks in the region.

Mr Cumming added:  “However, our early analysis and community engagement work, has confirmed that there are many within Moray’s large ex-armed forces community, who could benefit from Erskine support now.

“We want to have three or more centres operating in Scotland by 2027.”

When do Erskine hope to open at the Victoria Hotel?

Erskine bosses have revealed when they hope to open the interim venue at the Forres hotel to support veterans.

Mr Cumming told the Press and Journal: “Subject to our securing affordable and practicable planning consent, we hope to be delivering health supporting and life affirming services, at this interim venue in Forres, before the end of 2024. ”

The dining area in the Forres hotel, which could be used for the charity Erskine
Inside the Victoria Hotel.

Erskine’s north fundraising and development manager Michael Parkes is looking forward to seeing the facility come to Moray.

He said: “Erskine is looking forward to supporting veterans in and around Moray, as we progress with our plans to open our new activities centre in Forres.

“A larger than normal proportion of Moray’s population is made up of the veteran community, which includes those currently serving, service leavers and their dependants.

“With our new activities centre, we aim to meet any unmet support needs within the community.”

