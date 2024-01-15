Huge open-plan modern Buckie home with sea views hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Huge open-plan modern Buckie home with sea views hits the market

The property sits on almost an acre of land with large windows so people can take in the sprawling views of the Moray Firth.

By Ross Hempseed
The property in buckie overlooks the moray coast.
The property has views out to the Moray Firth. Image: Galbraith.

A country home in Buckie with spectacular views out to the Moray Firth is on for sale for £630,000.

Known as Hilton Heights, the property boasts more than 4,100 sqft of space on nearly an acre of land in Drybridge just south of Buckie.

On the ground floor is an expansive kitchen/dining/lounge area with lots of natural light and modern fixtures and fittings.

Hilton Heights a modern property located near Buckie.
A large modern space great for entertaining. Image: Galbraith.

The kitchen has muted grey cabinets with a huge centre island, with room for bar stools. It is a great entertaining space for guests.

The house is up for sale for £630,000. Image: Galbraith

The dining area is set amongst a semi-circular ring of large windows facing out over the sprawling Moray countryside and towards the stunning Moray coast.

The dining area features a ring of windows looking out towards the Moray coastline. Image: Galbraith.

There is also a sitting room with a traditional wood burner, a bedroom, a shower room, a separate toilet and a utility room.

On the first floor, there are a further four bedrooms, which all feature lots of closet spaces.

The views from the house are just breath-taking. Image: Galbraith

Modern property with expansive sea views

The primary bedroom has an ensuite, sloped roof and floor-to-ceiling windows, offering breathtaking views.

Windows highlight the Moray countryside. Image: Galbraith.

There is also a large family bathroom and to the back of the property another room, which is currently used as a games room but could be an additional bedroom.

The house is equipped with a beautiful modern kitchen. Image: Galbraith

Outside is a large patio area to enjoy a drink on a summer evening as well as a large garage and paved picnic area with disabled access to the rear door.

Hilton Heights features disabled access at the back and solar panels on the roof. Image: Galbraith.

Away from the property, there is a conjoined shed and a summer house.

The property also has solar panels on the roof and achieves a good rating for energy efficiency.

The property boasts more than 4,100 sqft of space on nearly an acre of land. Image: Galbraith

The property boasts tonnes of light from the muted walls to the light wood used in the window frames and staircases.

The property has been listed with Galbraith for a price of £630,000.

Hilton Heights, the main bathroom at the property.
The main bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

More from Moray

Lect Ski Resort.
Ski reports: Snowfall delight for skiers and snowboarders at most north resorts
Overnight snowfall has caused travel chaos across the region.
IN PICTURES: Heavy snowfall brings travel chaos on north and north-east roads
Slow moving traffic through Aberdeen's Holburn Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen traffic chaos as roads covered in snow
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
In full: Schools in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland and island closed on Monday January…
Daniel Oliveira, of Rising Roots.
Moray micro farmer aims to change way we think about food
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted lawyer and a man cleared of murder
Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes reveals plans to expand visitor centre . Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes to expand visitor centre and green light for new…
A96 closed due to crash. Image: Jasperimage.
Two people taken to hospital after pedestrian hit by car on A96 near Elgin
Snow is falling across Aberdeenshire. Image Kami Thomson.DC Thomson.
Weather warning extended as snow falls across north-east with early morning trains cancelled
Laura Smith and two children around fan heater with TV in background.
Elgin family hit with unaffordable 230% increase in electricity costs after heating breaks

Conversation