Huge open-plan modern Buckie home with sea views hits the market

A country home in Buckie with spectacular views out to the Moray Firth is on for sale for £630,000.

Known as Hilton Heights, the property boasts more than 4,100 sqft of space on nearly an acre of land in Drybridge just south of Buckie.

On the ground floor is an expansive kitchen/dining/lounge area with lots of natural light and modern fixtures and fittings.

The kitchen has muted grey cabinets with a huge centre island, with room for bar stools. It is a great entertaining space for guests.

The dining area is set amongst a semi-circular ring of large windows facing out over the sprawling Moray countryside and towards the stunning Moray coast.

There is also a sitting room with a traditional wood burner, a bedroom, a shower room, a separate toilet and a utility room.

On the first floor, there are a further four bedrooms, which all feature lots of closet spaces.

Modern property with expansive sea views

The primary bedroom has an ensuite, sloped roof and floor-to-ceiling windows, offering breathtaking views.

There is also a large family bathroom and to the back of the property another room, which is currently used as a games room but could be an additional bedroom.

Outside is a large patio area to enjoy a drink on a summer evening as well as a large garage and paved picnic area with disabled access to the rear door.

Away from the property, there is a conjoined shed and a summer house.

The property also has solar panels on the roof and achieves a good rating for energy efficiency.

The property boasts tonnes of light from the muted walls to the light wood used in the window frames and staircases.

The property has been listed with Galbraith for a price of £630,000.