Staff ‘shaken up’ after early morning kitchen blaze at Fochabers hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Staff ‘shaken up’ after early morning kitchen blaze at Fochabers hotel

Guests were evacuated from the building at 4am before fire crews showed up.

By Ellie Milne & Graham Fleming
Aftermath of kitchen fire at Gordon Arms Hotel
The fire broke out in the kitchen of the Gordon Arms Hotel. Image: John Russell.

Crews have successfully extinguished an early morning kitchen fire at a Moray hotel.

The blaze broke out at the Gordon Arms Hotel in Fochabers just after 4am on Thursday.

Four appliances were sent to the scene on Fochabers High Street where crews worked quickly to dampen down the flames.

No staff or guests were injured, and the hotel remains open to those who had booked a room.

The Gordon Arms Hotel Fochabers
A kitchen fire broke out at the Gordon Arms Hotel on Thursday morning. Image: Supplied.

John Russell, managing director of hotel owners Highland Travel Inns, said: “All of hotels are monitored by a central alarm company and one of my staff who was on first response, as it were, got a call around 4am this morning.

“Alarms were going off in the hotel all over the place but she got here in seven minutes – by which time two fire engines were here.

“Another two turned up after her. All guests were evacuated to the designated safe zones and the fire brigade did a fantastic job.”

Staff ‘shaken up’ after fire

Destroyed Combie oven
The Combie oven has been destroyed by the fire. Image: John Russell.

An investigation into the source of the fire is ongoing but it is believed it broke out in an oven.

John added: “The source of the fire was contained in the kitchen and it appears that overnight, we have a fancy oven called a Combie oven and that went on fire and that’s where all the flames were coming from.

“According to the fire service, the fire started from the bottom of the oven where all the wires are connected.

“But, we don’t know for certain at the moment but it may become more apparent once the investigation has been complete.

“The damage seems to be contained in the kitchen itself, the restaurant and breakfast room does smell of smoke but we have been very lucky.

Fire damage at Gordon Arms Hotel
Soot covers the walls behind the oven. Image: John Russell.

“We’re also lucky the flames didn’t shatter the window next to the oven. If they did, the flames would have reached to the new function suite upstairs which we have just finished renovating – we would have been in tears if that had burned down.

“There’s quite few staff are shaken up after it, I’d never seen their eyes like that before. But I’m just glad staff and customers are all safe. ”

Crews called to Gordon Arms in Fochabers

The hotel has confirmed the fire was contained to the kitchen and did not spread through the 16-bedroom building.

Staff got to work to clean up the space so they can reopen to visitors as soon as possible.

John said: “We have our great staff here now washing down walls of soot amongst other things – but it’s clear that this is a specialist job so I have just told them to stop.”

fire appliance
Four appliances were sent to the scene just after 4am. Image: DC Thomson.

The hotel team also shared a post online to thank the firefighters for their “amazing” work.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they received reports of the blaze at 4.21am and dispatched four appliances to the scene.

Crews from Fochabers, Elgin, Keith and Buckie successfully extinguished the flames before the fire could spread beyond the kitchen.

The stop message came in 6.35am.

While crews tackled the fire, a section of Fochabers High Street was blocked to traffic and pedestrians.

More from Moray

Parking pay and display machine at staff Moray Council car park.
Revealed: The Elgin car park where you're most likely to get a fine
The discount store company last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place.
Poundstretcher confirms plans to open new Elgin location
Detectives and forensic teams at Oakenhead Wood in Lossiemouth behind police tape.
Death of woman found in Lossiemouth woods is 'not suspicious'
Grant Lodge viewed from front.
Grant Lodge design team search begins: What it means for the future of Elgin…
Springfield's Dykes of Gray development in Dundee.
Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties suffers 70% profits plunge
Peter Albiston, a vulnerable aberdeen adult who received support and turned his life around
Vulnerable Aberdeen adult 'would be dead by now' without support
The Elgin Sheriff Court building
Elgin teen loses licence after admitting careless driving
Charlie Murray, chairman of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, grandson Adrian Taylor, Jonathan Christie, chief executive of the Cabrach Trust and the Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire with the trophy.
How 40-year mystery of missing Highland Games trophy was solved after discovery more than…
The High Court in Glasgow
Serial killer-obsessed schoolboy caught in Moray with 'murder kit' as he hunted for girl…
Red Arrows
The Red Arrows have landed in the north-east: Here's where you can see them…