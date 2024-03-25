Dumper trunk at centre of attempted theft from Buckie construction yard

A dumper truck was at the centre of an attempted theft in Buckie after entry was gained to a construction yard in the town.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which is believed to have happened at some point between 3pm on Friday and 7am today.

The incident happened at a building site owned by infrastructure firm Pat Munro in the town‘s Marine Place, which resulted in a dumper truck being taken and driven into a fence, causing considerable damage.

It is believed the suspect then attempted to drive the vehicle up the bank without success and later abandoned it by the fence.

Attempts were also made to start an excavator on the site.

‘Suspicious activity’

Constable Chris MacKinnon of Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Marine Place over the weekend and may have noticed any suspicious activity around the construction yard to please get in touch.

“We would particularly urge anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage which could be of significance to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 0542 of Monday, March 25, 2024.”