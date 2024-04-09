Buckie house fire: No suspicious circumstances around pensioner’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Buckie house fire: No suspicious circumstances around pensioner’s death

The 74-year-old man died in the fire at his home last month.

By Sean McAngus
Police at the scene last month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Police at the scene last month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a 74-year-old man in a house fire near Buckie, police have said.

Police, the fire service and paramedics were called to a property at Connage Cottages to the south of the town in the early hours of March 19.

The fire service sent three appliances from Buckie, Cullen and Fochabers shortly after 6am.

Its crews were there for around three hours and eventually extinguished the fire before leaving the scene at 9.38am.

Police later confirmed that a 74-year-old man had died.

Our front page reporting on the fire.

Investigation following death of pensioner

In an update, a police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries were carried out into the cause of the fire and there were no suspicious circumstances established.

“A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokesman for the fire service said a joint investigation with the police remains ongoing.

Police in attendance at the scene of the house fire at Connage Cottages. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Local councillor Sonya Warren previously described the news as “heartbreaking”.

She said: “My thoughts are with his family, friends and neighbours at this difficult time.

“And thanks to the emergency services who are dealing with this tough situation.

“It is a heartbreaking when something like this happens.”

Man charged over online sexual communications near Buckie

More from Moray

Scaffolding coming down at Poundland building.
Poundland building in Elgin begins to emerge from behind scaffolding after six years of…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Grindr attacker and a Wick sextortionist
Greencraig Farm near Buckie.
Farm near Buckie reveals cafe and play zone plans and new life for Buckie…
Police in hi-visibility jackets policing crowd control at a UK event; Shutterstock ID
Police plea to trace youths after deliberate fire near Buckie
Paddleboarders in water
'Lucky escape' for four young paddle boarders rescued near Bow Fiddle Rock
Elgin Cathedral viewed through trees.
Elgin Cathedral: The rise, fall and rise of the Lantern of the North
Flooding and surge forecast for the north and north-east and islands
'Possible danger to life': Flood warnings in place across north, north-east and islands
Former Starbucks store.
New life for old home of Elgin Starbucks could be on the horizon
old pubs in Elgin that are now closed
Gone but not forgotten: Five Elgin pubs that you miss
A police officer stands beside two individuals in military uniform.
Buckie Harbour locked down following discovery of 'suspicious object'