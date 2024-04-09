Buckie house fire: No suspicious circumstances around pensioner’s death

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a 74-year-old man in a house fire near Buckie, police have said.

Police, the fire service and paramedics were called to a property at Connage Cottages to the south of the town in the early hours of March 19.

The fire service sent three appliances from Buckie, Cullen and Fochabers shortly after 6am.

Its crews were there for around three hours and eventually extinguished the fire before leaving the scene at 9.38am.

Police later confirmed that a 74-year-old man had died.

Investigation following death of pensioner

In an update, a police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries were carried out into the cause of the fire and there were no suspicious circumstances established.

“A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokesman for the fire service said a joint investigation with the police remains ongoing.

Local councillor Sonya Warren previously described the news as “heartbreaking”.

She said: “My thoughts are with his family, friends and neighbours at this difficult time.

“And thanks to the emergency services who are dealing with this tough situation.

“It is a heartbreaking when something like this happens.”