Poundstretcher confirms plans to open new Elgin location

The discount chain closed its previous store in the town in 2020.

By Sean McAngus
Poundstretcher has confirmed plans to open a new Elgin store.

The discount store company last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place in a building shared with TK Maxx.

However, they shut their doors in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the unit has been filled by Poundland, as fire repairs and the redevelopment of their High Street building take place.

The previous Poundstretcher in Elgin.

Fast forward four years, Poundstretcher has confirmed it will move into a unit at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road, which was previously home to the Anytime Fitness gym.

This comes after the firm posted a job application for hiring an Elgin-based store manager.

The store will boast a wide variety of brands and a large pet section.

‘Excited’ about Elgin return

The former Anytime Fitness.

Anytime Fitness gym in Elgin closed in 2021.

Since its sudden closure, unit 4 has been empty.

Now Poundstretcher bosses say they are “excited” to return to Elgin and move into the empty unit.

A spokeswoman told the Press and Journal: “We’ll be opening with massive opening offers at a former gym site on Elgin retail park.

“We’re excited to once again service the community with our discount range and create jobs for local residents.

“We look forward to sharing details of the opening day celebrations soon.”

Poundstretcher will be the latest arrival at Elgin Retail Park after the opening of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland’s charity shop and PureGym.

The Future of Elgin

