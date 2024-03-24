New life for former Ladbrokes in Lossiemouth and security work at Buckie High School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New life for former Ladbrokes in Lossiemouth and security work at Buckie High School

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Ladbrokes in Lossiemouth pictured when it was still open. Image: Google Maps/Design team
Ladbrokes in Lossiemouth pictured when it was still open. Image: Google Maps/Design team

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Planning chiefs have approved work to take place at a former printing works in Elgin.

Upgrades could be made to Buckie High School.

But first, we are looking at approval of a building warrant to start work to transform the former bookies in Lossiemouth.

APPROVED: New life for former Lossie bookies

Last year, we revealed planning chiefs had approved plans to breathe new life into the former Ladbrokes branch in Lossiemouth. 

The building at 23 Pitgaveny Street had been sitting empty since the bookies shut down.

It closed its doors as people flocked to online gambling throughout lockdown.

Former Ladbrokes in Lossie.  Image: Google Maps

This week, planning bosses approved a building warrant for the bookies to be turned into a cafe including hot food takeaway.

CM Design has been representing Bob Harris who is behind the change of use.

This is what the building looks like now. Image: Google Maps

More details about cafe revealed

According to the warrant, the transformation could cost around £100,000.

The ground floor will be split into areas with a prep area, café seating area and toilets.

This new cafe will serve light cafe meals such as paninis, toasties, sandwiches and other things.

The hours of operation will be Monday to Sunday from 8am to 5pm.

SUBMITTED: Upgrades to Buckie High School revealed

Buckie High School. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council wants to carry out £35,000 worth of work at Buckie High School.

According to a building warrant, alterations could be made to upgrade doors and security at the school on Cathcart Street.

What have been the safety and security concerns at Buckie High School?

Locator image of exterior of Buckie High School.
Buckie High School. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Parents have been spearheading calls for a replacement for Buckie High School, which has been graded C (poor) for condition.

As a result of safety and security concerns, the building has been graded D (life expired and/or risk of failure).

In the past, concerns have been raised about poor CCTV coverage at the school and access issues with old fire doors.

Buckie High School exterior.
There has previously been safety and security concerns at Buckie High School.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Despite these issues, Moray councillors voted to prioritise a replacement to Forres Academy, which is rated D for condition.

Moray Council has stressed it remains committed to a replacement for Buckie High School and has reassured parents work will continue on the project.

APPROVED: Work at former Elgin printing works

The former printing works that could be given new life. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Jean Stalker has been given permission to make changes to a former printing works in the Elgin town centre.

The building at 31 South Street was most recently home to Moravian Press until they left the building in 2011.

Since then it has lain vacant.

The work includes all the windows being replaced and the doors being refurbished and painted black.

Long-term vision for vacant building

In January, we exclusively how part of the building could be transformed into hairdressing salon and beauty rooms.

Meanwhile, a building warrant is awaiting approval for the £180,000 transformation.

S Reid Design is representing her in the planning process.

South Street,Elgin.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

Conversation