New life for former Ladbrokes in Lossiemouth and security work at Buckie High School

Planning chiefs have approved work to take place at a former printing works in Elgin.

Upgrades could be made to Buckie High School.

But first, we are looking at approval of a building warrant to start work to transform the former bookies in Lossiemouth.

APPROVED: New life for former Lossie bookies

Last year, we revealed planning chiefs had approved plans to breathe new life into the former Ladbrokes branch in Lossiemouth.

The building at 23 Pitgaveny Street had been sitting empty since the bookies shut down.

It closed its doors as people flocked to online gambling throughout lockdown.

This week, planning bosses approved a building warrant for the bookies to be turned into a cafe including hot food takeaway.

CM Design has been representing Bob Harris who is behind the change of use.

More details about cafe revealed

According to the warrant, the transformation could cost around £100,000.

The ground floor will be split into areas with a prep area, café seating area and toilets.

This new cafe will serve light cafe meals such as paninis, toasties, sandwiches and other things.

The hours of operation will be Monday to Sunday from 8am to 5pm.

SUBMITTED: Upgrades to Buckie High School revealed

Moray Council wants to carry out £35,000 worth of work at Buckie High School.

According to a building warrant, alterations could be made to upgrade doors and security at the school on Cathcart Street.

What have been the safety and security concerns at Buckie High School?

Parents have been spearheading calls for a replacement for Buckie High School, which has been graded C (poor) for condition.

As a result of safety and security concerns, the building has been graded D (life expired and/or risk of failure).

In the past, concerns have been raised about poor CCTV coverage at the school and access issues with old fire doors.

Despite these issues, Moray councillors voted to prioritise a replacement to Forres Academy, which is rated D for condition.

Moray Council has stressed it remains committed to a replacement for Buckie High School and has reassured parents work will continue on the project.

APPROVED: Work at former Elgin printing works

Jean Stalker has been given permission to make changes to a former printing works in the Elgin town centre.

The building at 31 South Street was most recently home to Moravian Press until they left the building in 2011.

Since then it has lain vacant.

The work includes all the windows being replaced and the doors being refurbished and painted black.

Long-term vision for vacant building

In January, we exclusively how part of the building could be transformed into hairdressing salon and beauty rooms.

Meanwhile, a building warrant is awaiting approval for the £180,000 transformation.

S Reid Design is representing her in the planning process.

