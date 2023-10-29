Station Hotel in Rothes reveals expansion plans, changes approved for Elgin Next store and new life for former beauty studio

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Retail giants Next has been given the go-ahead to make changes to their Elgin store.

Meanwhile, a former beauty studio in Lossiemouth will be transformed into a dog grooming parlour.

But we start with plans at a Rothes hotel.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Expansion plans for Station Hotel

The Station Hotel in Rothes has revealed expansion plans.

The hotel on 51 New Street wants to demolish two homes to make way for an extension.

This changes will included the creation of 13 new bedrooms with 11 King rooms and two suites.

This development will bring the total of rooms at the hotel to 28.

The business is being represented by Ken Mathieson Architectural Design.

Long history of Station Hotel

The hotel had been closed for many years.

It was even used as temporary housing by Moray Council.

Then in 2016, the hotel reopened after local couple Richard and Heather Forsyth extensively restored the grand old building to its former glory.

Since then, it has been a success.

APPROVED: Elgin Next store changes

Next will carry out £50,000 worth of work at their Elgin store.

Planning chiefs have given the go-ahead for new signs and alternations to the shop floor for the store at unit 2B at Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road.

Last month, Planning Ahead revealed the plans.

SOCOTEC Building Control Limited represented the firm in the application.

The Press and Journal approached the firm for more details about the changes, but they haven’t responded.

APPROVED: New dog grooming parlour in Lossie

Soggy Doggy owner Emily Hayter will transform a former beauty studio into a dog grooming parlour in Lossiemouth town centre.

The change of use has been approved for 2 Argyle Street.

Since December, she has been renting a desk at Moycroft House in Elgin at The Pooch Pod.

Grant And Geoghegan Ltd represented her in the application.

Opening hours will be Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm.

There will be a maximum of two staff members and three dogs at any one time.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk