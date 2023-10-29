Station Hotel in Rothes reveals expansion plans, changes approved for Elgin Next store and new life for former beauty studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Station Hotel in Rothes reveals expansion plans, changes approved for Elgin Next store and new life for former beauty studio

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Station Hotel in Rothes has revealed expansion plans.
Station Hotel in Rothes has revealed expansion plans.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Retail giants Next has been given the go-ahead to make changes to their Elgin store.

Meanwhile, a former beauty studio in Lossiemouth will be transformed into a dog grooming parlour.

But we start with plans at a Rothes hotel.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Expansion plans for Station Hotel

Station Hotel, Rothes
The Station Hotel, Rothes in Speyside.

The Station Hotel in Rothes has revealed expansion plans.

The hotel on 51 New Street wants to demolish two homes to make way for an extension.

This changes will included the creation of 13 new bedrooms with 11 King rooms and two suites.

This development will bring the total of rooms at the hotel to 28.

The business is being represented by Ken Mathieson Architectural Design.

Drawing impression of extension to Station Hotel in Rothes. Image: Ken Mathieson Architectural Design

Long history of Station Hotel

The hotel had been closed for many years.

It was even used as temporary housing by Moray Council.

Then in 2016, the hotel reopened after local couple Richard and Heather Forsyth extensively restored the grand old building to its former glory.

Since then, it has been a success.

The Station Hotel in Rothes.

APPROVED: Elgin Next store changes

Next is located on Edgar Road.

Next will carry out £50,000 worth of work at their Elgin store.

Planning chiefs have given the go-ahead for new signs and alternations to the shop floor for the store at unit 2B at Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road.

Last month, Planning Ahead revealed the plans.

Next store in Elgin.

SOCOTEC Building Control Limited represented the firm in the application.

The Press and Journal approached the firm for more details about the changes, but they haven’t responded.

APPROVED: New dog grooming parlour in Lossie

Soggy Doggy owner Emily Hayter (right) has been renting a desk at The Pooch Pod in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Soggy Doggy owner Emily Hayter will transform a former beauty studio into a dog grooming parlour in Lossiemouth town centre.

The change of use has been approved for 2 Argyle Street.

Argyle Street in Lossiemouth.

Since December, she has been renting a desk at Moycroft House in Elgin at The Pooch Pod.

Grant And Geoghegan Ltd represented her in the application.

Opening hours will be Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm.

There will be a maximum of two staff members and three dogs at any one time.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

Conversation