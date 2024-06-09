Flooding questions over Elgin’s Pinz Bowling expansion plans and new homes details for former Buckie police station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flooding questions over Elgin’s Pinz Bowling expansion plans and new homes details for former Buckie police station

The latest Moray planning round-up is here. It is packed with many interesting plans including new life for former Forres newsagent and new details on new purpose for former Buckie police station site.

By Sean McAngus
Pinz Bowling in Elgin.
Pinz Bowling in Elgin.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Work given the go-ahead at the Gordon Arms Hotel in Fochabers.

Last month, we revealed how the Findochty Methodist Church could be turned into two homes.

Now the cost to give new life to the closed church has been revealed.

Meanwhile, new details have emerged about proposals to build new homes on site of former Buckie police station.

And repairs will be made on an council-owned commercial property in Elgin once home to a vegan cafe.

Meanwhile, amateur football side Aberlour Villa want to build a new pavilion at Dowans Football Ground on the village’s High Street.

A Moray councillor’s proposals to breathe new life into a former Forres newsagents will go up before the planning committee.

We begin our latest instalment with an objection to plans for a popular Elgin entertainment venue to build an extension.

OBJECTION: Pinz extension plans

Pinz Bowling in Elgin.

Moray Council’s flood risk management team has submitted an objection to a well-known Elgin entertainment venue’s plans to build an extension.

For the last 10 years, Pinz Bowling has been operating successfully in Moycroft Industrial Estate in Elgin.

In April, we first revealed owner Darren Margach wanted to build an extension at the south west side of the building which is primarily an indoor bowling arena.

What are the proposals?

Drawing impression of the extension. Image: S Reid Design

S Reid Design is representing him in the proposals.

The owners want to remove the current soft play area and relocate it into the proposed extension.

This play area will be much bigger and replace the existing play zone called Lunar Land.

This soft play zone will also be segregated away from the bowling alley which makes more sense for safety, design and revenue reasons.

Pinz Bowling in Elgin.

Pinz Bowling removed the arcade during the pandemic to accommodate increased demand and more seating for the bowling lanes and the soft play area.

Now, they plan to reinstall the arcade and pool table in the former soft play area space.

These proposals will create around seven full-time jobs and is aimed at meeting the demand for such facilities in Elgin while attracting more visitors to the premises.

Flood experts have concerns

Moray Council’s flood risk management team has submitted an objection to the plans.

The extension is proposed within an area of known surface water flooding.

In August 2019, the Pinz Bowling owner submitted a letter to the local authority about the issue.

Based on the proposals, council officials argue the proposed development would just move the pluvial flooding to another point within the property or towards nearby sites.

They say more evidence including about all risks of flooding and methods to protect the proposed extension and surrounding areas from flood risk are needed.

SUBMITTED:  New purpose for Forres newsagents

128 Forres High Street pictured.

In April, we reported on how councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn wanted to breathe new life into a vacant retail unit in Forres.

We revealed the former paper shop Sue’s News at 128 High Street could be turned into a gallery.

According to a building warrant, the transformation could cost around £15,000.

Inside the unit.

What’s happening?

In May, a planning application was submitted to renovate the retail unit.

The proposed work includes:

  • Replacing single glazed front shop windows with timber double glazed windows.
  • Installing two heritage skylights in the rear extension.
  • Adding an air conditioning unit on the rear elevation.
  • Refurbishing the existing storm door.
  • Repainting the front elevation in a similar colour.
  • Removing the existing shop fitting and creating a new store area.
  • Refurbishing two windows on the rear of the building.
  • Removing a hanging sign and bracket, and a wall-mounted sign.
Moray councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Now the work on the vacant unit is recommended for planning approval and will go before members of Moray Council planning committee on Thursday.

These plans are going in front of councillors because applicant Mr Van Der Horn is involved in the planning process.

APPROVED: Repairs on Elgin High Street building

Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this week, we revealed Moray Council were given the go-ahead to make repairs at three-storey C-listed building at 239 Elgin High Street.

It is hoped the work on the building held in the Elgin Common Good will attract a new business to the Elgin town centre.

The ground level unit was most recently let out as a cafe with residential accommodation on the upper floors.

In April, we first reported on the local authority’s work on the vacant Elgin commercial property.

Vacant Elgin commercial property.

Now the council has been given listed building consent to carry out repairs including new roof lights, secondary glazing to current windows and loft insulation.

Meanwhile, repairs will be made to stonework and roof coverings on a like-for-like basis.

Finally one chimney stack will be dismantled and rebuilt with new stone.

A council spokeswoman said once the work is completed, they intend to put the property on the market to lease.

The property’s most recent use

Sarah Borthwick who used to own Cafe Kombucha in Elgin was the most recent tenant in the property. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin’s first-ever vegan eatery Cafe Kombucha was the most recent tenant for this unit.

Sarah Borthwick ran the cafe on Elgin High Street for four years.

It impressed locals from the get-go with its fresh, seasonal, and vibrant vegan offering.

In July 2022, she announced she would be closing the cafe before the “price hike” in the October.

SUBMITTED: New details about homes proposed on site of former Buckie police station

Last year, when work started to demolish the old Buckie police station. Image: Ruth Keddie

Last July, we revealed work had started to demolish the former Buckie police station.

Then three months later, Milne Property Developments Limited lodged plans to build five three bedroom homes at the site.

The proposals include 10 car parking spaces.

History of Buckie police station

The former Buckie police station pictured before it was demolished.

In 2013, the station on South West Street was closed as officers moved into new premises at East Cathcart Street.

At the time, the force wanted to strengthen its presence in the community.

Politicians said the move would stand officers in good stead for the launch of Scotland’s single force.

In 2013, police moved into new premises. Image:DC Thomson/ Design team

Since then, it has lain empty.

When in operation, the building’s ground floor had a reception office, ten offices, six cells, toilets and locker room with toilets.

Meanwhile, the first floor had a locker room and staffroom with kitchenette.

Latest on the plans

What the new homes might look like!

The site is empty after work was completed to demolish the derelict police station.

With the proposals still awaiting planning permission.

Now a building warrant has been submitted for £562,657.80 worth of work to build new homes on the site.

Meanwhile, each home will include a sun lounge, private garden and two parking spaces including a disabled parking space.

Proposed layout for plot one home at former Buckie police station site.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for closed Findochty Church

Jean Stalker wants to give a closed church a new lease of life.

Last September, Findochty Methodist Church on Seaview Road closed its doors after 107 years serving the local community.

In 1916, it was built as the Methodist movement grew across the Moray Firth.

Methodist Church in Findochty.

What are the plans for the church?

In May, we revealed how she wanted to transform the former church into two homes.

Other work could include a new pedestrian access gate to the south boundary wall.

One local described the plans as “very sympathetic” to the area and “much better” than leaving the building to rot.

Drawing impression of changes to the former Methodist Church.

David Dittman is representing Mrs Stalker in the proposals.

The plans are still awaiting approval.

Now according to a building warrant, the transformation of the former church could cost around £300,000.

APPROVED: Changes at Gordon Arms Hotel

In March, we revealed how Highland Travel Inns wanted to carry out £60,000 worth of work at Gordon Arms Hotel in Fochabers.

The hotel currently has 16 bedrooms, all of which have en-suite facilities.

It used to be a coaching inn and now has served guests for over 200 years.

Gordon Arms Hotel in Fochabers.

Now a building warrant has been approved for alterations to be made to the current bedrooms and a new bedroom to be added to the hotel at 80 High Street.

S Reid Design represented the hotel owners in the application.

SUBMITTED: New pavilion for Aberlour football team

Meanwhile, amateur football side Aberlour Villa want to build a new pavilion at Dowans Football Ground on the village’s High Street.

In 2021, we revealed the club’s intention to replace its current pavilion which was no-longer fit for purpose.

The current pavilion pictured in 2021.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

This year, the club founded in 1924 will mark 100 years since Fred Stewart, ‘Chattie’ Calder, ‘Winkie’ Milton, Harvey Annan and Ronald McGovan set up the club.

The club has produced many players who have gone on to play at a higher level including Scotland capped goalie Nicky Walker who starred for the likes of Leicester, Rangers, Partick Thistle, Hearts and Aberdeen.

Nicky Walker in goalkeeper kit
Nicky Walker during his time at Pittodrie.

The new facility will feature a community hall, kitchen/dining area and eight showers (four in each changing room).

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing the football team in the proposals.

Drawing impression of pavilion.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups

Conversation