Flooding questions over Elgin’s Pinz Bowling expansion plans and new homes details for former Buckie police station

Work given the go-ahead at the Gordon Arms Hotel in Fochabers.

Last month, we revealed how the Findochty Methodist Church could be turned into two homes.

Now the cost to give new life to the closed church has been revealed.

Meanwhile, new details have emerged about proposals to build new homes on site of former Buckie police station.

And repairs will be made on an council-owned commercial property in Elgin once home to a vegan cafe.

Meanwhile, amateur football side Aberlour Villa want to build a new pavilion at Dowans Football Ground on the village’s High Street.

A Moray councillor’s proposals to breathe new life into a former Forres newsagents will go up before the planning committee.

We begin our latest instalment with an objection to plans for a popular Elgin entertainment venue to build an extension.

OBJECTION: Pinz extension plans

Moray Council’s flood risk management team has submitted an objection to a well-known Elgin entertainment venue’s plans to build an extension.

For the last 10 years, Pinz Bowling has been operating successfully in Moycroft Industrial Estate in Elgin.

In April, we first revealed owner Darren Margach wanted to build an extension at the south west side of the building which is primarily an indoor bowling arena.

What are the proposals?

S Reid Design is representing him in the proposals.

The owners want to remove the current soft play area and relocate it into the proposed extension.

This play area will be much bigger and replace the existing play zone called Lunar Land.

This soft play zone will also be segregated away from the bowling alley which makes more sense for safety, design and revenue reasons.

Pinz Bowling removed the arcade during the pandemic to accommodate increased demand and more seating for the bowling lanes and the soft play area.

Now, they plan to reinstall the arcade and pool table in the former soft play area space.

These proposals will create around seven full-time jobs and is aimed at meeting the demand for such facilities in Elgin while attracting more visitors to the premises.

Flood experts have concerns

Moray Council’s flood risk management team has submitted an objection to the plans.

The extension is proposed within an area of known surface water flooding.

In August 2019, the Pinz Bowling owner submitted a letter to the local authority about the issue.

Based on the proposals, council officials argue the proposed development would just move the pluvial flooding to another point within the property or towards nearby sites.

They say more evidence including about all risks of flooding and methods to protect the proposed extension and surrounding areas from flood risk are needed.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for Forres newsagents

In April, we reported on how councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn wanted to breathe new life into a vacant retail unit in Forres.

We revealed the former paper shop Sue’s News at 128 High Street could be turned into a gallery.

According to a building warrant, the transformation could cost around £15,000.

What’s happening?

In May, a planning application was submitted to renovate the retail unit.

The proposed work includes:

Replacing single glazed front shop windows with timber double glazed windows.

Installing two heritage skylights in the rear extension.

Adding an air conditioning unit on the rear elevation.

Refurbishing the existing storm door.

Repainting the front elevation in a similar colour.

Removing the existing shop fitting and creating a new store area.

Refurbishing two windows on the rear of the building.

Removing a hanging sign and bracket, and a wall-mounted sign.

Now the work on the vacant unit is recommended for planning approval and will go before members of Moray Council planning committee on Thursday.

These plans are going in front of councillors because applicant Mr Van Der Horn is involved in the planning process.

APPROVED: Repairs on Elgin High Street building

Earlier this week, we revealed Moray Council were given the go-ahead to make repairs at three-storey C-listed building at 239 Elgin High Street.

It is hoped the work on the building held in the Elgin Common Good will attract a new business to the Elgin town centre.

The ground level unit was most recently let out as a cafe with residential accommodation on the upper floors.

In April, we first reported on the local authority’s work on the vacant Elgin commercial property.

Now the council has been given listed building consent to carry out repairs including new roof lights, secondary glazing to current windows and loft insulation.

Meanwhile, repairs will be made to stonework and roof coverings on a like-for-like basis.

Finally one chimney stack will be dismantled and rebuilt with new stone.

A council spokeswoman said once the work is completed, they intend to put the property on the market to lease.

The property’s most recent use

Elgin’s first-ever vegan eatery Cafe Kombucha was the most recent tenant for this unit.

Sarah Borthwick ran the cafe on Elgin High Street for four years.

It impressed locals from the get-go with its fresh, seasonal, and vibrant vegan offering.

In July 2022, she announced she would be closing the cafe before the “price hike” in the October.

SUBMITTED: New details about homes proposed on site of former Buckie police station

Last July, we revealed work had started to demolish the former Buckie police station.

Then three months later, Milne Property Developments Limited lodged plans to build five three bedroom homes at the site.

The proposals include 10 car parking spaces.

History of Buckie police station

In 2013, the station on South West Street was closed as officers moved into new premises at East Cathcart Street.

At the time, the force wanted to strengthen its presence in the community.

Politicians said the move would stand officers in good stead for the launch of Scotland’s single force.

Since then, it has lain empty.

When in operation, the building’s ground floor had a reception office, ten offices, six cells, toilets and locker room with toilets.

Meanwhile, the first floor had a locker room and staffroom with kitchenette.

Latest on the plans

The site is empty after work was completed to demolish the derelict police station.

With the proposals still awaiting planning permission.

Now a building warrant has been submitted for £562,657.80 worth of work to build new homes on the site.

Meanwhile, each home will include a sun lounge, private garden and two parking spaces including a disabled parking space.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for closed Findochty Church

Jean Stalker wants to give a closed church a new lease of life.

Last September, Findochty Methodist Church on Seaview Road closed its doors after 107 years serving the local community.

In 1916, it was built as the Methodist movement grew across the Moray Firth.

What are the plans for the church?

In May, we revealed how she wanted to transform the former church into two homes.

Other work could include a new pedestrian access gate to the south boundary wall.

One local described the plans as “very sympathetic” to the area and “much better” than leaving the building to rot.

David Dittman is representing Mrs Stalker in the proposals.

The plans are still awaiting approval.

Now according to a building warrant, the transformation of the former church could cost around £300,000.

APPROVED: Changes at Gordon Arms Hotel

In March, we revealed how Highland Travel Inns wanted to carry out £60,000 worth of work at Gordon Arms Hotel in Fochabers.

The hotel currently has 16 bedrooms, all of which have en-suite facilities.

It used to be a coaching inn and now has served guests for over 200 years.

Now a building warrant has been approved for alterations to be made to the current bedrooms and a new bedroom to be added to the hotel at 80 High Street.

S Reid Design represented the hotel owners in the application.

SUBMITTED: New pavilion for Aberlour football team

Meanwhile, amateur football side Aberlour Villa want to build a new pavilion at Dowans Football Ground on the village’s High Street.

In 2021, we revealed the club’s intention to replace its current pavilion which was no-longer fit for purpose.

This year, the club founded in 1924 will mark 100 years since Fred Stewart, ‘Chattie’ Calder, ‘Winkie’ Milton, Harvey Annan and Ronald McGovan set up the club.

The club has produced many players who have gone on to play at a higher level including Scotland capped goalie Nicky Walker who starred for the likes of Leicester, Rangers, Partick Thistle, Hearts and Aberdeen.

The new facility will feature a community hall, kitchen/dining area and eight showers (four in each changing room).

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing the football team in the proposals.

