Multi-coloured makeover for prominent Elgin landmark approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Multi-coloured makeover for prominent Elgin landmark approved

The 80ft Duke of Gordon monument has stood proudly on Ladyhill for nearly two centuries.

By Sean McAngus
Ladyhill monument in Elgin.
The Ladyhill monument stands as the highest point in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Changes will be made to a famous Elgin landmark in a bid to raise its profile for future generations.

For nearly two centuries, the 80ft Duke of Gordon monument has stood proudly as the highest point in the town on Ladyhill.

Everyday countless people drive through the Elgin town centre with the monument in the distance.

For many years the A-listed landmark has been lit up at night to ensure it can continue to be seen across the community, even at night.

Last month, we revealed changes planned for the column could put it in an even brighter spotlight.

Increased profile planned for Ladyhill monument in Elgin

Now Moray Council have been given permission to remove the existing white lights on the Ladyhill monument in Elgin.

They will be replaced by “near identical” LED fittings that have the ability to change colour.

Planning documents say it will allow the Ladyhill monument to be lit up to commemorate local and national events.

The Duke of Gordon monument is already lit up at night. Image: DC Thomson

They previously said: “The proposal therefore is to change the existing white only LEDs for a colour changing LED light fitting thereby allowing any colour or combination of colours to light up the monument to support various community / national / international causes.

“This proposed alteration will not affect the aesthetics of the monument as the light fittings will only be as visible as the existing LED fittings are.

“This work will however help to conserve the monument by raising its profile within the community in salient moments for future generations to come and enjoy.”

Cullen Bridge is lit up in red for remembrance. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson</p> <p>

Elgin’s town centre fountain is already lit up to mark specific occasions, including turning red for Remembrance events and blue for World Parkinson’s Day.

No specific suggestions have been put forward yet for the lights to be installed on the Ladyhill monument in Elgin.

Who was the Duke of Gordon?

The Ladyhill column was built in honour of George Gordon, who was the fifth and final Duke of Gordon.

The nobleman, who inherited Gordon Castle in Fochabers from his father, was born in Edinburgh. He was a professional soldier, rising to the rank of general.

George Gordon himself established the Gordon Chapel in Fochabers, where there is a memorial tablet dedicated to him.

He was buried at Elgin Cathedral after his death in 1836. The monument was erected in 1839.

More Elgin planning news:

More from Moray

Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Eight Acres: Home Office refuse to say how much public money given to Elgin…
The co-op in Dufftown
Locals shocked after raid on Moray Co-op
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Man assaulted partner because she kicked his dog
Boyd International, near Buckie.
Moray firm Boyd International goes bust
Findhorn solemnly hosted a Commemoration and Remembrance Service, paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who courageously stormed the beaches on D-Day. All pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Findhorn Flypast to commemorate D-Day landings
Firemen were on scene to clear the debris. Image: Jasperimage.
Pedestrian injured after being hit by fallen roughcasting in Elgin
Kathleen Robertson with arms round dog.
Moray vet worries: Senior vet adds voice to thousands opposing reduction in out-of-hours care
Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn is disappointed Moray Council will not fly the Pride flag for for the whole of June, which is Pride Month. Image: DC Thomson
Flagpole space at a 'premium': Why the rainbow flag won't be flying for the…
2
Aaron Byrne appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Two women targeted by Forres man in 'absolutely terrifying' random incidents
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin High Street Picture shows; The assault took place at a taxi rank on Elgin High Street. Elgin High Street. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
RAF man's unprovoked attack on woman at Elgin taxi rank

Conversation