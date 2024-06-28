High Street unit on the market after Elgin’s Moonstone Lounge cafe shuts down

An Elgin High Street retail unit which once operated as a spiritual cafe has hit the market for let.

According to the Scottish Assessors, Dunaskin Properties Limited owns the 55 High Street building.

It was most recently home to the Moonstone Lounge.

Now FB Burnett is advertising the town centre property for let on behalf of the owners.

They are looking for an annual rent in the region of £12,000 plus VAT.

According to the advertisement, the property is fully fitted out as a cafe with seating area to the front.

It also has a kitchen, staff facilities and two toilets to the rear of the property.

What was the Moonstone Lounge?

Last year, Fiona Bruce and Jenny O’Hare set up the spiritual cafe and shop Moonstone Lounge.

Fiona previously described it as a long-held dream and hoped the cafe would provide a space to boost mental wellbeing after seeing first hand how people can struggle.

The dream became a reality after the duo started Waxing Moon Holistic Healing

during Covid providing items such as aromatherapy, wax melts and CBD products.

Since 2009, Fiona had her eye on the unit at 55 High Street in Elgin.

She previously told the Press and Journal: “We started Waxing Moon during Covid as everybody seemed to suffering in one way or the other.

“Then we wanted to find a space for people to sample it.

“Since I moved from Aberdeen to Elgin, I was interested in the unit we are now in.

It is understood the cafe closed at the end of last year.

The reasons for the closure of the spiritual cafe are unclear.

This left the High Street unit empty.

Click here to see the listing.

