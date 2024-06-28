High Street unit on the market after Elgin’s Moonstone Lounge cafe shuts down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High Street unit on the market after Elgin’s Moonstone Lounge cafe shuts down

The high street premises are available to let.

By Sean McAngus
Former home of Moonstone Lounge cafe is now vacant after the business shut down.
Former home of Moonstone Lounge cafe is now vacant after the business shut down.

An Elgin High Street retail unit which once operated as a spiritual cafe has hit the market for let.

According to the Scottish Assessors, Dunaskin Properties Limited owns the 55 High Street building.

It was most recently home to the Moonstone Lounge.

Now FB Burnett is advertising the town centre property for let on behalf of the owners.

They are looking for an annual rent in the region of £12,000 plus VAT.

The vacant unit on Elgin’s High Street.

According to the advertisement, the property is fully fitted out as a cafe with seating area to the front.

It also has a kitchen, staff facilities and two toilets to the rear of the property.

What was the Moonstone Lounge?

Front of Moonstone Lounge on Elgin High Street.

Last year, Fiona Bruce and Jenny O’Hare set up the spiritual cafe and shop Moonstone Lounge.

Fiona previously described it as a long-held dream and hoped the cafe would provide a space to boost mental wellbeing after seeing first hand how people can struggle.

Fiona Bruce and Jenny O’Hare inside Moonstone Lounge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The dream became a reality after the duo started Waxing Moon Holistic Healing
during Covid providing items such as aromatherapy, wax melts and CBD products.

Since 2009, Fiona had her eye on the unit at 55 High Street in Elgin.

Inside the cafe when it was open. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She previously told the Press and Journal: “We started Waxing Moon during Covid as everybody seemed to suffering in one way or the other.

“Then we wanted to find a space for people to sample it.

“Since I moved from Aberdeen to Elgin, I was interested in the unit we are now in.

Some of the food that was in offer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is understood the cafe closed at the end of last year.

The reasons for the closure of the spiritual cafe are unclear.

This left the High Street unit empty.

Click here to see the listing.

