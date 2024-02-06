How Moray woman’s dream to open up holistic store in Elgin town centre become a reality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How Moray woman’s dream to open up holistic store in Elgin town centre become a reality

For Eryne Scott, it was something, she always wanted to do.

By Sean McAngus
Eryne Scott's dream has become a reality. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
For years, Eryne Scott worked in the hospitality industry.

But the pandemic made her realise it was time to take plunge to set up her dream holistic business Enchanted Highlands.

In 2021, she started selling well-being items including essential oils and jewellery from the comfort of her home.

Later she started touring markets across Moray.

And in December, she opened up the shop in the Elgin town centre.

Eryne Scott pictured inside her store. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Eryne said:  “It started in lockdown, I just had my youngest kid.

“With Covid, I got let go, however I was already due to go off for maternity leave anyway.

“I had gone from waitressing to cooking and management, but I wasn’t enjoying it.

“I have been interested in holistics for a while, so I thought it was now or never to take the plunge to set up the business.”

From five year plan to two years

The 27-year-old has revealed her ambition to have a shop in Elgin has become a reality sooner than expected.

When the opportunity came up to move into 6 Harrow Inn Close, she grabbed it with both hands.

The unit was previously home to piercing shop Needle Little Love, which moved elsewhere.

Enchanted Highlands in the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Eryne said: “I had opening up a shop in Elgin as my five-year business goal, but it happened in two years.

“At that time, I was selling the items online and at local markets around Moray.

“I couldn’t pass on this place, when the opportunity came.

“I chatted to piercing shop owner Heather Milne who was moving out of the unit about the shop to see if it was possible.

“Then I chatted to the landlord and it all worked out.”

Jewellery on sale. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Long-term aims and positive atmosphere

Eryne Scott is positive about the future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “Having my own business has made a major difference to my mental wellbeing and working hours go around my kids.

“It has been a positive start and the support from local businesses has been brilliant.”

Going forward, she hopes to expand into Fairtrade clothing and become the “one stop shop” for anything spiritual.

