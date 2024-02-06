How Moray woman’s dream to open up holistic store in Elgin town centre become a reality

For years, Eryne Scott worked in the hospitality industry.

But the pandemic made her realise it was time to take plunge to set up her dream holistic business Enchanted Highlands.

In 2021, she started selling well-being items including essential oils and jewellery from the comfort of her home.

Later she started touring markets across Moray.

And in December, she opened up the shop in the Elgin town centre.

Eryne said: “It started in lockdown, I just had my youngest kid.

“With Covid, I got let go, however I was already due to go off for maternity leave anyway.

“I had gone from waitressing to cooking and management, but I wasn’t enjoying it.

“I have been interested in holistics for a while, so I thought it was now or never to take the plunge to set up the business.”

From five year plan to two years

The 27-year-old has revealed her ambition to have a shop in Elgin has become a reality sooner than expected.

When the opportunity came up to move into 6 Harrow Inn Close, she grabbed it with both hands.

The unit was previously home to piercing shop Needle Little Love, which moved elsewhere.

Eryne said: “I had opening up a shop in Elgin as my five-year business goal, but it happened in two years.

“At that time, I was selling the items online and at local markets around Moray.

“I couldn’t pass on this place, when the opportunity came.

“I chatted to piercing shop owner Heather Milne who was moving out of the unit about the shop to see if it was possible.

“Then I chatted to the landlord and it all worked out.”

Long-term aims and positive atmosphere

She added: “Having my own business has made a major difference to my mental wellbeing and working hours go around my kids.

“It has been a positive start and the support from local businesses has been brilliant.”

Going forward, she hopes to expand into Fairtrade clothing and become the “one stop shop” for anything spiritual.